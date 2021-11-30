Watch a live broadcast from Riga, Latvia where NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics are making their opening remarks at the meeting of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 30 November. Meetings of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Foreign Affairs Ministers are scheduled to take place in Riga on 30 November and 1 December.Following the first day of the meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a press conference. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
Stoltenberg, Latvian Foreign Minister Deliver Remarks at NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Riga
The meeting is taking place amid a recent escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and the migrant crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, where thousands of Middle Eastern refugees are hoping to enter the EU.
