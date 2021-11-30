https://sputniknews.com/20211130/russia-detects-over-50-nato-reconnaissance-aircraft-near-borders-weekly-1091139293.html

Russia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s objective control means are detecting over 50 NATO reconnaissance aircraft and drones near its borders every week, the Russian... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

"Almost every week, our objective monitoring tools track more than 50 reconnaissance aircraft and drones cruising along our borders," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry also said that the whole NATO defence capabilities are concentrated on the "eastern flank.""The alliance apparently has no other problems. Terrorism, threats to security from other regions do not have the same significance as the danger allegedly emanating from Russia," the ministry said.When addressing the statements that Russia allegedly escalates the situation on the border with Ukraine, the ministry said that "Russia's actions are of a purely defensive nature".

