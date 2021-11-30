Registration was successful!
Queen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report
Queen Elizabeth II, at 95 years old, is the oldest ever living monarch in the kingdom's history. However, in recent months, the Queen, who buried her husband... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
A vôtre santé Reine On va vous Débarrasser de la Lourde Couronne que vous avez laissé traîné dans la Péninsule Arabique !
Queen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report

20:39 GMT 30.11.2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Queen Elizabeth II, at 95 years old, is the oldest ever living monarch in the kingdom's history. However, in recent months, the Queen, who buried her husband Prince Philip this year, has been forced to miss several important events due to health issues, including one of the most important this month, Remembrance Day.
British Queen Elizabeth has not given up on alcohol entirely, even despite her venerable age, The Daily Mail reported on Tuesday.
The assertion was made by royal sommelier Demetri Walters in an interview with the outlet. The Queen continues to enjoy a glass of wine with her meal, and the sommelier claimed he has a very tough job because the monarch has become much more selective about the vintage.
"I choose for the Queen, but she’s quite exacting, as she doesn’t drink much wine at the moment," he is quoted in the report as saying.
He also disclosed why doctors reportedly recommended the reigning monarch to stop drinking martinis every day, as she was accustomed to.
"It’s bad for her joints, and she can’t drink too much when she’s doing all these royal engagements – it’s not a job you can drink in," Walters said.
As for the Queen's late husband, Walters claimed he was serving as a "beer sommelier" for Prince Philip, who had his own opinions on alcohol-related medical issues.

"He had this idea he couldn’t drink wine because it would make him too unwell in his old age, so, very unusually, I had to act as a beer sommelier for him," the sommelier explained. "I didn’t dare tell him beer is even worse for you."

Walters previously worked for royal wine supplier Berry Bros. and is now a consultant to a variety of clients, including royalty, according to the report. When he is not working for the Royal Family on wine pairings, he consults Michelin-starred chefs, such as Michel Roux Jr., on their menus and wine pairings.
According to last month's Vanity Fair report, following health concerns and some minor conditions of the old monarch, doctors advised her to give up her nightly drink, "which is usually a martini."

According to insiders mentioned in the report, it is "not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker," but it seems a little "unfair" that she should have "to give up one of very few pleasures" at this point in her life.

Doctors reportedly advised the queen to avoid alcohol except on special occasions, according to multiple reports, in order for her to remain as fit as possible for her hectic schedule, as well as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June.
The British monarch is believed to prefer a bone-dry gin martini, which is also Prince Charles' favorite, according to various accounts. Buckingham Palace even has its own line of products.
The Queen was said to prefer a gin and Dubonnet before lunch, a glass of sweet German wine with her evening meal, and a dry martini before bed to help her through the day.
A vôtre santé Reine On va vous Débarrasser de la Lourde Couronne que vous avez laissé traîné dans la Péninsule Arabique !
STABOU Youssef
30 November, 23:57 GMT
