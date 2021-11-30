https://sputniknews.com/20211130/putin-undecided-if-he-will-run-for-president-again-1091143888.html

Putin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he has a right to run for another presidential term, and he has not yet made a... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

Putin was asked if he plans to run for another term and what other goals he wants to achieve for Russia at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"."I think my re-election is not Russia’s goal," Putin replied.He added that US President Joe Biden, who states that he plans to run for the second term, made an "absolutely right" decision."As for my plans, the trick is that in accordance with the constitution I have the right to be elected for a new term. Whether I will do this or not, I have not decided for myself yet. But the very existence of this right already stabilizes the internal political situation," Putin said.

