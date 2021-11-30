Registration was successful!
Putin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again
Putin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he has a right to run for another presidential term, and he has not yet made a... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
Putin was asked if he plans to run for another term and what other goals he wants to achieve for Russia at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!"."I think my re-election is not Russia’s goal," Putin replied.He added that US President Joe Biden, who states that he plans to run for the second term, made an "absolutely right" decision."As for my plans, the trick is that in accordance with the constitution I have the right to be elected for a new term. Whether I will do this or not, I have not decided for myself yet. But the very existence of this right already stabilizes the internal political situation," Putin said.
News
Putin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again

13:00 GMT 30.11.2021
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via teleconference call at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he has a right to run for another presidential term, and he has not yet made a decision.
Putin was asked if he plans to run for another term and what other goals he wants to achieve for Russia at the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!".
"I think my re-election is not Russia's goal," Putin replied.
He added that US President Joe Biden, who states that he plans to run for the second term, made an "absolutely right" decision.
"As for my plans, the trick is that in accordance with the constitution I have the right to be elected for a new term. Whether I will do this or not, I have not decided for myself yet. But the very existence of this right already stabilizes the internal political situation," Putin said.
