Police Reportedly Search Marilyn Manson's LA Home Amid Probe Into Sexual Assault Claims
Police Reportedly Search Marilyn Manson's LA Home Amid Probe Into Sexual Assault Claims
More than a dozen women have accused singer Marilyn Manson of aggressive behaviour and harassment, including sexual and psychological assault. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
Police have searched the West Hollywood home of famous singer Marilyn Manson as part of a sexual assault investigation, TMZ reports, citing sources.Law enforcement officers reportedly seized storage devices, including hard drives, which will be examined before being handed over to the Los Angeles County Attorney's OfficeSources note that the Manson was not at home during the search.In October, Fox News, citing court documents, reported that the US District Court in California had refused the request of Marilyn Manson to reject the lawsuit filed by actress Esme Bianco, who accused him of sexual assault.Manson has been accused of violence and harassment by over a dozen of women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, known for her role in the series "Westworld".In turn, Manson called the allegations "a terrible distortion of reality."
06:09 GMT 30.11.2021
Marilyn Manson performs at Riverbend Music Center on Aug. 8, 2015, in Cincinnati (File)
Maxim Minaev
More than a dozen women have accused singer Marilyn Manson of aggressive behaviour and harassment, including sexual and psychological assault.
Police have searched the West Hollywood home of famous singer Marilyn Manson as part of a sexual assault investigation, TMZ reports, citing sources.
Law enforcement officers reportedly seized storage devices, including hard drives, which will be examined before being handed over to the Los Angeles County Attorney's Office
Sources note that the Manson was not at home during the search.
In October, Fox News, citing court documents, reported that the US District Court in California had refused the request of Marilyn Manson to reject the lawsuit filed by actress Esme Bianco, who accused him of sexual assault.
Manson has been accused of violence and harassment by over a dozen of women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, known for her role in the series "Westworld".
In turn, Manson called the allegations "a terrible distortion of reality."
