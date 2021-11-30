Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/peta-launches-fake-store-touting-human-leather-goods-slams-urban-outfitters-1091141250.html
PETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters
PETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters
PETA’s new stunt is intended to persuade Urban Outfitters to “stop selling the skin anyone was born in,” as the animal rights organisation put it. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T12:39+0000
2021-11-30T12:39+0000
peta
urban outfitters
skin
human
store
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105531/62/1055316263_0:235:2805:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_968f2824a8591104e136b7917eacd0fb.jpg
Animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has taken aim at retailers dealing in leather clothing by setting up a website for a fake store advertising goods supposedly made of human skin.According to a PETA press release, the “store” pretends to sell clothes, boots, and bags “made of the finest leather – that are actually made of human skin, with faces, teeth, and blood covering the items. The move comes as part of the organisation’s bold marketing campaign aimed at multinational lifestyle retail corporation Urban Outfitters; PETA wants it to "realise that we’re all sentient beings with emotions, intelligence, and the desire to live" and to persuade it to "stop selling the skin anyone was born in."The items listed on the "Urban Outraged" website are all named after individuals who were "killed" in order to produce said goods.The site also mentions that Urban Outfitters stores "already sell luxurious, animal-free textiles, so it should be easy for them to sell only those and remove all animal-derived products."
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105531/62/1055316263_37:0:2768:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ca3e84cbb6ded5772635169044d2e38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peta, urban outfitters, skin, human, store, viral

PETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters

12:39 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Axel SchmidtДевушки протестуют против использования кожи в моде, Берлин
Девушки протестуют против использования кожи в моде, Берлин - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Axel Schmidt
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
PETA’s new stunt is intended to persuade Urban Outfitters to “stop selling the skin anyone was born in,” as the animal rights organisation put it.
Animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has taken aim at retailers dealing in leather clothing by setting up a website for a fake store advertising goods supposedly made of human skin.
According to a PETA press release, the “store” pretends to sell clothes, boots, and bags “made of the finest leather – that are actually made of human skin, with faces, teeth, and blood covering the items.
The move comes as part of the organisation’s bold marketing campaign aimed at multinational lifestyle retail corporation Urban Outfitters; PETA wants it to "realise that we’re all sentient beings with emotions, intelligence, and the desire to live" and to persuade it to "stop selling the skin anyone was born in."
The items listed on the "Urban Outraged" website are all named after individuals who were "killed" in order to produce said goods.
"While Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Free People (all owned by Urban Outfitters, Inc.) don’t actually kidnap, abuse, or kill humans or other animals for their products, they do sell skin and other animal-derived materials from farms and suppliers that exploit and kill animals," a statement on Urban Outraged webpage says.
The site also mentions that Urban Outfitters stores "already sell luxurious, animal-free textiles, so it should be easy for them to sell only those and remove all animal-derived products."
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:00 GMTPutin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again
12:49 GMTSudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
12:39 GMTPETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters
12:33 GMTResidents of Indian City Perform 'Pothole Worship' in Sign of Protest - Video
12:09 GMTUK Competition Regulator Orders Facebook to Sell GIF Sharing Platform Giphy
12:08 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Calls Ballon d'Or Chief ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ is to Outrival Messi
12:06 GMTRussia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
12:04 GMTChina Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
11:57 GMT'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
11:55 GMTPeople With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
11:40 GMTLavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border
11:18 GMTMigrant Camp Reportedly Being Torn Down by French Police Amid Simmering UK-France Channel Row
11:15 GMTFrench Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
11:15 GMTMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella Sells Half His Shares in Company
11:09 GMTTrump's 'Fact-Free' Approach Posed Great Challenge to Presidential Intel Briefings, CIA Says
11:00 GMTUK Measures to Tackle Omicron Variant 'Proportionate and Responsible', PM Johnson Says
10:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
10:32 GMTIstanbul Airports Suspend Flights due to Hurricane - Airline
10:31 GMTRussia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly
10:16 GMTAndrew Cuomo Accuser Blasts CNN Host as Part of 'System' Shielding Powerful Men From Accountability