https://sputniknews.com/20211130/peta-launches-fake-store-touting-human-leather-goods-slams-urban-outfitters-1091141250.html

PETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters

PETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters

PETA’s new stunt is intended to persuade Urban Outfitters to “stop selling the skin anyone was born in,” as the animal rights organisation put it. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T12:39+0000

2021-11-30T12:39+0000

2021-11-30T12:39+0000

peta

urban outfitters

skin

human

store

viral

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105531/62/1055316263_0:235:2805:1813_1920x0_80_0_0_968f2824a8591104e136b7917eacd0fb.jpg

Animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has taken aim at retailers dealing in leather clothing by setting up a website for a fake store advertising goods supposedly made of human skin.According to a PETA press release, the “store” pretends to sell clothes, boots, and bags “made of the finest leather – that are actually made of human skin, with faces, teeth, and blood covering the items. The move comes as part of the organisation’s bold marketing campaign aimed at multinational lifestyle retail corporation Urban Outfitters; PETA wants it to "realise that we’re all sentient beings with emotions, intelligence, and the desire to live" and to persuade it to "stop selling the skin anyone was born in."The items listed on the "Urban Outraged" website are all named after individuals who were "killed" in order to produce said goods.The site also mentions that Urban Outfitters stores "already sell luxurious, animal-free textiles, so it should be easy for them to sell only those and remove all animal-derived products."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

peta, urban outfitters, skin, human, store, viral