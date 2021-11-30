https://sputniknews.com/20211130/omicron-variant-sparks-concern-aukus-solomons-islands-coup-us-backed-government-falls-in-honduras-1091125579.html

Omicron Variant Sparks Concern; AUKUS Solomons Islands Coup?; US Backed Government Falls in Honduras

Omicron Variant Sparks Concern; AUKUS Solomons Islands Coup?; US Backed Government Falls in Honduras

AUKUS is suspected of orchestrating a coup in the Solomon Islands as the Beijing-friendly government sees Australian troops moving towards an illegal... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T09:06+0000

2021-11-30T09:06+0000

2021-11-30T09:06+0000

julian assange

ethiopia

honduras

solomon islands

israel

nord stream 2

the critical hour

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091125314_26:0:1270:700_1920x0_80_0_0_95969c53553931232df5f65a91535212.png

Omicron Variant Sparks Concern; AUKUS Solomons Islands Coup?; US Backed Government Falls in Honduras The US Empire's AUKUS coalition is suspected of orchestrating a coup in the Solomon Islands as the Beijing-friendly government sees Australian troops moving towards an illegal occupation.

Dr. Gigi El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at the George Washington University Hospital and founding director at the Rodham Institute at GWU, joins us to discuss COVID. The Omicron variant is causing great concern worldwide as its spread seems imminent and uncontrollable. Meanwhile, South African scientists claim that the newest variant may be following Theobald Smith's "law of diminishing virulence" as it has so far produced no hospitalizations and the symptoms are reported to be mild.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the elections in Honduras. The US Empire is suspected of foul play as their 2009 right-wing coup government has been ousted in a blowout by the people of the Central American nation. Sputnik Analyst Wyatt Reed is on the ground for a detailed report.Dan Lazare, author, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Solomon Islands. AUKUS is suspected of orchestrating a coup in the Solomon Islands as the Beijing-friendly government sees Australian troops moving towards an illegal occupation.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss multiple problems in the EU. Germany has told the US that sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 project will cause problems between the two nations, but few expect the empire to accept the sovereignty of the Bavarian republic. Also, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov states that allegations that Russia plans to attack Ukraine are absurd.K.J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. China's goal in the Taiwan standoff with the US appears to be deterrence through military strength. International security analysts are now arguing that the US would likely lose a military confrontation if it chose to attempt to defend Taiwan from the People's Liberation Army of China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, joins us to discuss Israel. A number of human rights groups in Europe are condemning Israel's most recent destruction of Palestinian homes. Also, hate crime attacks on Palestinian civilians by hostile Israeli settlers are on the rise.Yolian Ogdu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to discuss Ethiopia. Recent information has come out that several Western diplomats are discussing their preference that the TPLF overthrow the democratically-elected government of Ethiopia. Also, the Ethiopian government is warning the US against spreading false information.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” joins us to discuss Julian Assange. A Spanish judge is complaining that the US is stonewalling attempts to look into a private security firm that allegedly spied on Julian Assange. Also, The Guardian stands accused of sitting on a bombshell story about the persecuted journalist in service to US intelligence interests.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ethiopia

honduras

solomon islands

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

julian assange, ethiopia, honduras, solomon islands, israel, nord stream 2, the critical hour, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, аудио, radio