Moscow Rejects US Claims on Religious Persecution in Russia, Pledges Retaliation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no religious persecution in Russia, the foreign ministry's ambassador-at-large, Gennady Askaldovich, told Sputnik on Tuesday... 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T08:53+0000

2021-11-30T08:53+0000

2021-11-30T08:54+0000

world

russia

us

“I am outraged by the forceful American wording 'egregious violations of religious freedom.' I have to repeat again and again that there is no persecution on religious grounds in Russia, there are no prisoners who, even at a stretch, could be ranked as 'prisoners of conscience.' Let me remind you that in Russian justice the punishment is determined depending on the fact and severity of an administrative violation and a criminal offence," the diplomat said.The new unfriendly attack by the United States will not go unnoticed, he said, adding that Moscow will expose Washington's desire to use religion to realize foreign policy ambitions.While teaching others, the US forgets that it is the one that deliberately politicizes the religious sphere, he added.Earlier in November, Blinken said that he designated countries, including Russia, China and Iran for engaging in or tolerating violations of religious freedom.

2021

