https://sputniknews.com/20211230/michael-flynn-alleges-cia-could-be-behind-total-nonsense-qanon-conspiracy-theory-in-leaked-audio-1091140790.html
'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
One of Donald Trump's five national security advisers, Michael Flynn, attended a QAnon conference in May and was even banned from Twitter for his alleged links...
30.11.2021
2021-11-30T11:57+0000
Ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn – one of Trump's allies hailed by QAnon believers as a "hero" – has apparently disavowed from the conspiracy theory, according to an audio recording posted by pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood.The audio was described as an excerpt from a call between Wood and Flynn, in which the former National Security Advisor appears to slam the movement, despite the fact he earlier cosied up to it. He then suggested that the CIA could be behind this "disinformation campaign" but said that he didn't "know that for a fact."The audio has already caused waves among Q supporters, who have blasted Flynn for such a sudden shift in beliefs, given that he used to be a lot less critical about the movement. In May, he attended a QAnon conference and voiced support for the idea of a Myanmar-style coup happening in the US. In December 2020, reports emerged saying that Flynn promoted a website selling QAnon merch, while it was even claimed that he was the "Q" – the leader behind the notorious conspiracy theory.Among other things, the theory advocates the belief that there's a "paedophile sex ring" within the Democratic party, and that Donald Trump and his allies are the ones destined to battle it. The FBI views QAnon as a potential source of domestic terrorism.Flynn has not given any official comments on the recording.
https://sputniknews.com/20210625/qanon-conspiracy-theories-of-trump-becoming-president-in-august-really-worry-dhs---report-1083236623.html
Been obvious that qanon is part of the israeloamerican psywar generating support for their extreme right agenda.
donald trump, us, qanon

'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio

11:57 GMT 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington
Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
One of Donald Trump's five national security advisers, Michael Flynn, attended a QAnon conference in May and was even banned from Twitter for his alleged links to the bizarre conspiracy theory that, among other things, claims a clandestine "paedophile ring" exists within the Democratic party.
Ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn – one of Trump's allies hailed by QAnon believers as a "hero" – has apparently disavowed from the conspiracy theory, according to an audio recording posted by pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood.
The audio was described as an excerpt from a call between Wood and Flynn, in which the former National Security Advisor appears to slam the movement, despite the fact he earlier cosied up to it.
"I find it total nonsense," Flynn allegedly said. "And I think it's a disinformation campaign created by the left."
He then suggested that the CIA could be behind this "disinformation campaign" but said that he didn't "know that for a fact."
The audio has already caused waves among Q supporters, who have blasted Flynn for such a sudden shift in beliefs, given that he used to be a lot less critical about the movement. In May, he attended a QAnon conference and voiced support for the idea of a Myanmar-style coup happening in the US.
In December 2020, reports emerged saying that Flynn promoted a website selling QAnon merch, while it was even claimed that he was the "Q" – the leader behind the notorious conspiracy theory.
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2021
QAnon Conspiracy Theories of Trump Becoming President in August Really Worry DHS - Report
25 June, 00:52 GMT
25 June, 00:52 GMT
Among other things, the theory advocates the belief that there's a "paedophile sex ring" within the Democratic party, and that Donald Trump and his allies are the ones destined to battle it. The FBI views QAnon as a potential source of domestic terrorism.
Flynn has not given any official comments on the recording.
Popular comments
Been obvious that qanon is part of the israeloamerican psywar generating support for their extreme right agenda.
vtvot tak
30 November, 15:11 GMT
vtvot tak
30 November, 15:11 GMT
