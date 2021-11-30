'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
© AP Photo / Patrick SemanskyMichael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, departs a federal courthouse after a hearing, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington
One of Donald Trump's five national security advisers, Michael Flynn, attended a QAnon conference in May and was even banned from Twitter for his alleged links to the bizarre conspiracy theory that, among other things, claims a clandestine "paedophile ring" exists within the Democratic party.
Ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn – one of Trump's allies hailed by QAnon believers as a "hero" – has apparently disavowed from the conspiracy theory, according to an audio recording posted by pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood.
The audio was described as an excerpt from a call between Wood and Flynn, in which the former National Security Advisor appears to slam the movement, despite the fact he earlier cosied up to it.
“I find it total nonsense,” Flynn allegedly said. “And I think it’s a disinformation campaign created by the left.”
He then suggested that the CIA could be behind this "disinformation campaign" but said that he didn't "know that for a fact."
Here we have Michael Flynn speaking to Lin Wood about ‘QAnon’, revealing he now believes it was created as disinformation by “the left” but also someone trained by the CIA. Disappointing for Q supporters who worship Flynn and his thin grasp on ideology. pic.twitter.com/jLrGHFuOVo— QAA Podcast (@QanonAnonymous) November 28, 2021
The audio has already caused waves among Q supporters, who have blasted Flynn for such a sudden shift in beliefs, given that he used to be a lot less critical about the movement. In May, he attended a QAnon conference and voiced support for the idea of a Myanmar-style coup happening in the US.
In December 2020, reports emerged saying that Flynn promoted a website selling QAnon merch, while it was even claimed that he was the "Q" – the leader behind the notorious conspiracy theory.
Among other things, the theory advocates the belief that there's a "paedophile sex ring" within the Democratic party, and that Donald Trump and his allies are the ones destined to battle it. The FBI views QAnon as a potential source of domestic terrorism.
Flynn has not given any official comments on the recording.