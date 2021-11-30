https://sputniknews.com/20211130/michael-flynn-alleges-cia-could-be-behind-total-nonsense-qanon-conspiracy-theory-in-leaked-audio-1091140790.html

'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio

'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio

30.11.2021

Ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn – one of Trump's allies hailed by QAnon believers as a "hero" – has apparently disavowed from the conspiracy theory, according to an audio recording posted by pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood.The audio was described as an excerpt from a call between Wood and Flynn, in which the former National Security Advisor appears to slam the movement, despite the fact he earlier cosied up to it. He then suggested that the CIA could be behind this "disinformation campaign" but said that he didn't "know that for a fact."The audio has already caused waves among Q supporters, who have blasted Flynn for such a sudden shift in beliefs, given that he used to be a lot less critical about the movement. In May, he attended a QAnon conference and voiced support for the idea of a Myanmar-style coup happening in the US. In December 2020, reports emerged saying that Flynn promoted a website selling QAnon merch, while it was even claimed that he was the "Q" – the leader behind the notorious conspiracy theory.Among other things, the theory advocates the belief that there's a "paedophile sex ring" within the Democratic party, and that Donald Trump and his allies are the ones destined to battle it. The FBI views QAnon as a potential source of domestic terrorism.Flynn has not given any official comments on the recording.

