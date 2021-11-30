https://sputniknews.com/20211130/mean-girls-in-congress-omar-hangs-up-on-boebert-over-failed-reconciliation-amid-ongoing-spat-1091126513.html

Mean Girls in Congress: Omar Hangs up on Boebert Over Failed Reconciliation Amid Ongoing Spat

Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert and Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar had a contentious phone chat concerning Boebert's recent incendiary remarks about Omar.According to Boebert, who discussed the phone call in an Instagram video, the phone call ended with Omar hanging up after both congresswomen requested that the other give public apologies for previous remarks.The GOP representative claimed she initiated the call with Omar because she "wanted to let her know directly that I had reflected on my previous remarks."According to the congresswoman, "The Squad" member Omar "kept asking for a public apology," and Boebert instead asked the Democratic lawmaker to "make a public apology to the American people for her anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-police rhetoric."In the meantime, Omar released a statement blaming Boebert for the call's outcome and revealing that she indeed ended it, citing the "outright bigotry and hate" of Boebert as the reason for hanging up.Omar pointed out that "Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies," Boebert supposedly "refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments."Earlier, Omar accused the Republican of fabricating an "anti-Muslim" story about her while speaking to supporters.In the original video from the event, Boebert claimed that when she noticed a police officer "with fret all over his face" running towards the elevator, she spotted Omar to her left and said: "Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine." Boebert also said that "the jihad squad decided to show up for work today."More to that, she assured those in the room that Omar was "not tough in person," in an apparent hint that Omar would not react harshly to her remarks.However, following the video going viral and the public outrage toward Boebert, the congresswoman later apologized to the Muslim community for her remarks, adding that she had already "reached out to her office to speak with her directly," and that there are "plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."Boebert, who became a representative in January this year, often makes headlines with controversial statements or public actions, some of which have been aimed at ridiculing Omar's fellow progressive "Squad" members. Shortly after being elected to the House, the freshman congresswoman and staunch gun rights activist announced her wish to carry a handgun on Capitol Hill in accordance with the rights provided by the Second Amendment.

