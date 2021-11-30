https://sputniknews.com/20211130/istanbul-airports-suspend-flights-due-to-hurricane---airline-1091139435.html

Istanbul Airports Suspend Flights due to Hurricane - Airline

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Istanbul airports have suspended flights due to hurricane winds, a representative of Turkish Airlines said. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

The representative said registration of passengers for flights departing from Istanbul has been suspended due to strong winds. According to him, the personnel is currently trying to assess the possibility of redirecting planes, which are already in the air, to other airports.Turkish Airlines spokesman Yahya Ustun on Twitter advised passengers to clarify flight information on the airline's website or in the call centre.Earlier in the day, it was reported about six deaths in Istanbul and two provinces in northwestern Turkey, as well as 46 injured by debris from roofs destroyed by strong winds. The speed of winds in some places reached 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour.

