Indian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi overlooks the Indian parliament building (File)
On Monday – the first day of the Indian Parliament's winter session – 12 opposition lawmakers were suspended for "obstructing" the House with "unprecedented acts" on the last day of the previous session. The parliamentarians have been suspended for the entire current session that will last until 23 December.
All opposition parties in both houses of India's Parliament staged a walkout in protest on Tuesday, minutes after M. Venkaiah Naidu, the chairperson of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha), said that the suspension of the 12 lawmakers will stand.
"The members who had committed the sacrilege against the House have not shown remorse. So, I think the appeal by the opposition (to revoke the suspensions) is not worth considering," Naidu said.
Congress politician Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party staged the walkout to support the suspended parliamentarians. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led-government of using suspension as a "threat" to silence the opposition.
Earlier on Tuesday, 16 opposition parties met Naidu to discuss the issue.
The opposition parties warn that if the contentious suspension is not revoked, they will boycott the entire session of the Upper House.
Of the 12 suspended lawmakers, six belong to Congress, two are from Trinamool Congress, another two are from Shiv Sena, while one is from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and another from the Communist Party of India Binoy Viswam.