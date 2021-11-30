Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/indian-opposition-parties-storm-out-of-parliament-demand-12-lawmakers-suspension-be-revoked--1091133440.html
Indian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
Indian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
On Monday – the first day of the Indian Parliament's winter session – 12 opposition lawmakers were suspended for "obstructing" the House with "unprecedented... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T10:57+0000
2021-11-30T10:57+0000
india
parliament
congress
indian national congress
congress
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_0:0:3336:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_be5caa32653b3e2ccb89a4751104c4ce.jpg
All opposition parties in both houses of India's Parliament staged a walkout in protest on Tuesday, minutes after M. Venkaiah Naidu, the chairperson of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha), said that the suspension of the 12 lawmakers will stand. Congress politician Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party staged the walkout to support the suspended parliamentarians. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led-government of using suspension as a "threat" to silence the opposition.Earlier on Tuesday, 16 opposition parties met Naidu to discuss the issue.The opposition parties warn that if the contentious suspension is not revoked, they will boycott the entire session of the Upper House.Of the 12 suspended lawmakers, six belong to Congress, two are from Trinamool Congress, another two are from Shiv Sena, while one is from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and another from the Communist Party of India Binoy Viswam.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0e/1080449992_323:0:3054:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b66bdf0b2c3db6206c43e84a744e45f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india, parliament, congress, indian national congress, congress, india

Indian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked

10:57 GMT 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupA statue of Mahatma Gandhi overlooks the Indian parliament building (File)
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi overlooks the Indian parliament building (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
On Monday – the first day of the Indian Parliament's winter session – 12 opposition lawmakers were suspended for "obstructing" the House with "unprecedented acts" on the last day of the previous session. The parliamentarians have been suspended for the entire current session that will last until 23 December.
All opposition parties in both houses of India's Parliament staged a walkout in protest on Tuesday, minutes after M. Venkaiah Naidu, the chairperson of the Upper House (Rajya Sabha), said that the suspension of the 12 lawmakers will stand.
"The members who had committed the sacrilege against the House have not shown remorse. So, I think the appeal by the opposition (to revoke the suspensions) is not worth considering," Naidu said.
Congress politician Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party staged the walkout to support the suspended parliamentarians. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led-government of using suspension as a "threat" to silence the opposition.
Earlier on Tuesday, 16 opposition parties met Naidu to discuss the issue.
The opposition parties warn that if the contentious suspension is not revoked, they will boycott the entire session of the Upper House.
Of the 12 suspended lawmakers, six belong to Congress, two are from Trinamool Congress, another two are from Shiv Sena, while one is from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and another from the Communist Party of India Binoy Viswam.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:40 GMTLavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border
11:18 GMTMigrant Camp Reportedly Being Torn Down by French Police Amid Simmering UK-France Channel Row
11:15 GMTFrench Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
11:15 GMTMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella Sells Half His Shares in Company
11:09 GMTTrump's 'Fact-Free' Approach Posed Great Challenge to Presidential Intel Briefings, CIA Says
11:00 GMTUK Measures to Tackle Omicron Variant 'Proportionate and Responsible', PM Johnson Says
10:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
10:32 GMTIstanbul Airports Suspend Flights due to Hurricane - Airline
10:31 GMTRussia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly
10:16 GMTAndrew Cuomo Accuser Blasts CNN Host as Part of 'System' Shielding Powerful Men From Accountability
10:08 GMTUAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Shot, RDIF Says
10:06 GMTKremlin: Gas Sale is Primary Issue, Transit via Ukraine is Secondary One
09:40 GMTChild Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government
09:40 GMTCrown Prince Says Japan Needs Norms Against Media Slander
09:00 GMTUS to Upgrade Military Infrastructure, Develop New Bases in Australia, Guam to Counter China
08:53 GMTMoscow Rejects US Claims on Religious Persecution in Russia, Pledges Retaliation
08:44 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Likened to 'Eve in Garden of Eden' For Being 'Vilified' For Epstein's Sex Crimes
08:28 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread
08:27 GMTCasualties Feared as Military Helicopter Crashes in Azerbaijan
08:15 GMTEt Tu? US Steals Most of Australia's Sale to China Amid Trade Row, Finds Study