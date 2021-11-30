Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/honduras-election-results-bannon-contempt-charges-ghislaine-maxwell-trial-1091122278.html
Honduras Election Results; Bannon Contempt Charges; Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
Honduras Election Results; Bannon Contempt Charges; Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
Travel restrictions put in place as Omicron variant spreads. How a multi-pronged approach will be more effective at fighting new strains. 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T09:02+0000
2021-11-30T09:02+0000
honduras
corruption
economy
violence
default
election
oil
debt
travel restrictions
biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122170_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2c05acee16436be928918798fdf0a0b4.png
Honduras Election Results; Bannon Contempt Charges; Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
Travel restrictions put in place as Omicron variant spreads. How a multi-pronged approach will be more effective at fighting new strains.
Dr. Lisa Gralinski, epidemiologist at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, joins us to talk about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa, which is quickly spreading around the world. We talk about Biden’s press conference regarding Omicron, how vaccine mandates and vaccine drives are important, but not the only solution to this evolving pandemic, which should involve a multilayered approach involving, testing, and new treatments. We also talk about how the travel ban on South Africa may not be a solution since other countries where the variant is present have not been subjected to travel restrictions, and how restrictions on non-essential travel, in general, may be more effective as the holiday travel season approaches.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News correspondent, talks to us about the presidential election results in Honduras as they roll in. The results are seeing the ruling party lose its grip in power after 12 years marred by widespread violence, increasing inequality, and corruption. The left opposition candidate, Xiomara Castro, holds a seemingly insurmountable lead in the polls. We also talk about what sort of political program the new administration may propose, how this may affect regional political alignments and the reaction by the US and international bodies like the Organization of American States.Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University in New York, Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital, and a fellow of The Century Foundation, joins us to discuss Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve chair. We discuss Biden’s statements on the economy, the steps taken to reduce oil prices by tapping the strategic reserves and tackling supply-chain issues, and whether this proposal will be effective. We also talk about the debate about raising the debt ceiling, and the merits of discussing debt in apocalyptic terms that enable a bipartisan failure to act.In addition, we touch upon Steve Bannon and Ghislaine Maxwell.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
honduras
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Austin Pelli
Austin Pelli
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091122170_227:0:1160:700_1920x0_80_0_0_a21b1f60a3904b5bc13efb2555197880.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
honduras, corruption, economy, violence, default, election, oil, debt, travel restrictions, biden, jerome powell, political misfits, covid-19, delta variant of covid-19, аудио, radio

Honduras Election Results; Bannon Contempt Charges; Ghislaine Maxwell Trial

09:02 GMT 30.11.2021
Honduras Election Results; Bannon Contempt Charges; Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
Subscribe
Austin Pelli
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
Travel restrictions put in place as Omicron variant spreads. How a multi-pronged approach will be more effective at fighting new strains.
Dr. Lisa Gralinski, epidemiologist at the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health, joins us to talk about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 first detected in South Africa, which is quickly spreading around the world. We talk about Biden’s press conference regarding Omicron, how vaccine mandates and vaccine drives are important, but not the only solution to this evolving pandemic, which should involve a multilayered approach involving, testing, and new treatments. We also talk about how the travel ban on South Africa may not be a solution since other countries where the variant is present have not been subjected to travel restrictions, and how restrictions on non-essential travel, in general, may be more effective as the holiday travel season approaches.
Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News correspondent, talks to us about the presidential election results in Honduras as they roll in. The results are seeing the ruling party lose its grip in power after 12 years marred by widespread violence, increasing inequality, and corruption. The left opposition candidate, Xiomara Castro, holds a seemingly insurmountable lead in the polls. We also talk about what sort of political program the new administration may propose, how this may affect regional political alignments and the reaction by the US and international bodies like the Organization of American States.
Robert Hockett, Edward Cornell Professor of Law and a professor of public policy at Cornell University in New York, Senior Counsel at Westwood Capital, and a fellow of The Century Foundation, joins us to discuss Biden’s nomination of Jerome Powell to a second term as Federal Reserve chair. We discuss Biden’s statements on the economy, the steps taken to reduce oil prices by tapping the strategic reserves and tackling supply-chain issues, and whether this proposal will be effective. We also talk about the debate about raising the debt ceiling, and the merits of discussing debt in apocalyptic terms that enable a bipartisan failure to act.
In addition, we touch upon Steve Bannon and Ghislaine Maxwell.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:00 GMTUS to Upgrade Military Infrastructure, Develop New Bases in Australia, Guam to Counter China
08:53 GMTMoscow Rejects US Claims on Religious Persecution in Russia, Pledges Retaliation
08:44 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Likened to 'Eve in Garden of Eden' For Being 'Vilified' For Epstein's Sex Crimes
08:28 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread
08:27 GMTCasualties Feared as Military Helicopter Crashes in Azerbaijan
08:15 GMTEt Tu? US Steals Most of Australia's Sale to China Amid Trade Row, Finds Study
07:49 GMTModerna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Efficacy Due to Omicron Strain
07:48 GMTLawyer Calls Jussie Smollett 'Real Victim' as Prosecutor Slams Actor's 'Secret Plan' for Hate Hoax
07:14 GMTBiden Axes Supply Chain Crisis Address, Seeks 'Ample Time' to Meet Business Leaders at White House
06:55 GMTSwedish Professor Pins COVID-19 Mutations on Skewed Vaccine Distribution
06:51 GMT'Happy Day': Indians Excited as Parag Agrawal Appointed Twitter CEO
06:45 GMTBill Seeks to Bar Politicians With Criminal Charges From Serving as Israeli PM, But Is It Realistic?
06:34 GMTJapan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to Omicron Variant
06:22 GMT'Insult to Legacy': Gucci Heirs Threaten Lawsuit Over 'House of Gucci' Movie
06:09 GMTFamily in India 'Robbed on Pretext of Vaccination Against Omicron Strain'
06:09 GMTPolice Reportedly Search Marilyn Manson's LA Home Amid Probe Into Sexual Assault Claims
06:01 GMTIslamists, Terror Financiers and Motorcycle Gangs Reportedly Received COVID-19 Aid in Sweden
05:28 GMT'Shine Like a Diamond': Barbados Declares Rihanna National Hero as Island Becomes Republic - Videos
05:25 GMTA New Republic Is Born as Barbados Cuts Cord with UK Monarchy, Ditches Elizabeth II As Head of State
05:16 GMTSwedish Researchers Face Prosecution for Study About Immigrants' Prevalence in Rape Verdicts