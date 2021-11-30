Registration was successful!
'Happy Day': Indians Excited as Parag Agrawal Appointed Twitter CEO
Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Monday, announcing his resignation in an email and informing that Chief Technology...
A day after Twitter's board appointed Parag Agrawal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, a lot of people have taken to social media to cherish the moment and greet their fellow Indian.In a congratulatory message, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a spokesperon for India's main opposition party Congress, said that Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO, "kept on committing harakiri", and Agrawal's promotion marked a positive development.Many Indian Twitter users are taking pride in Agrawal's appointment as Twitter CEO , saying that most of the top international companies, inclduing Google and Microsoft, now have Indians at the helm.Sharing his excitement about yet another Indian being named as CEO of a top company, one netizen said that he is expecting more features to come in Twitter.One user even thanked God for Dorsey's resignation as he said that the new CEO is better.SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a moment to appreciate Agrawal's appointment too, saying that the US "benefits greatly from Indian talent".Agrawal, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mumbai) graduate, previously served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He joined the company in 2011 after briefly working at AT&amp;T, Yahoo and Microsoft. In 2017, Agrawal became Twitter's CTO. It is believed that his expertise as an engineer lies in artificial intelligence (AI) and ad networks, both of which are crucial for a company like Twitter.
Jack Dorsey stepped down as Twitter's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on Monday, announcing his resignation in an email and informing that Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal will take over as the new CEO.
A day after Twitter's board appointed Parag Agrawal as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, a lot of people have taken to social media to cherish the moment and greet their fellow Indian.
In a congratulatory message, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a spokesperon for India’s main opposition party Congress, said that Jack Dorsey, the former Twitter CEO, "kept on committing harakiri", and Agrawal's promotion marked a positive development.
Many Indian Twitter users are taking pride in Agrawal's appointment as Twitter CEO , saying that most of the top international companies, inclduing Google and Microsoft, now have Indians at the helm.
Sharing his excitement about yet another Indian being named as CEO of a top company, one netizen said that he is expecting more features to come in Twitter.
One user even thanked God for Dorsey's resignation as he said that the new CEO is better.
SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a moment to appreciate Agrawal's appointment too, saying that the US "benefits greatly from Indian talent".
Agrawal, an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Mumbai) graduate, previously served as Twitter's Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
He joined the company in 2011 after briefly working at AT&T, Yahoo and Microsoft. In 2017, Agrawal became Twitter's CTO. It is believed that his expertise as an engineer lies in artificial intelligence (AI) and ad networks, both of which are crucial for a company like Twitter.
