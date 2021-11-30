https://sputniknews.com/20211130/france-needs-numerous-nuclear-reactors-to-completely-re-industrialize-economy-minister-says-1091146413.html

France Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says

France Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France needs a rather high number of nuclear reactors to implement full-scale re-industrialization, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-30T14:29+0000

2021-11-30T14:29+0000

2021-11-30T14:29+0000

france

nuclear

news

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102317/31/1023173141_0:107:1025:683_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2c47f53f7a9089a89ee583897f94bb.jpg

"If we want to re-industrialize the country, reach a real industrial reconquest, which is at the heart of our ambition with the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], we need a significant number of nuclear reactors," Le Maire told journalists on the sidelines of the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), as cited by the BFMTV broadcaster. WNE is currently being held in Paris and will last from Tuesday through Thursday.Re-industrialization entails the construction of as many nuclear reactors as possible to develop more electricity to decarbonize large industrial enterprises, the minister stressed, adding that it was up to Macron to decide on the specific number of reactors.On 9 November, Macron announced plans to build several EPR (Evolutionary Power Reactor) nuclear power plants and a network of small SMR (Small Modular Reactor) nuclear reactors, which would mark the revival of construction of nuclear reactors in France for the first time in decades. In April 2020, the French government adopted an energy and climate plan, which was originally scheduled for 2018, which outlined Paris's plans to decrease the share of electricity production by nuclear plants from 75% to 50% by 2035. To achieve the objective, the government pledged to close 14 out of 56 French nuclear reactors by the same year.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, nuclear, news