Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/france-needs-numerous-nuclear-reactors-to-completely-re-industrialize-economy-minister-says-1091146413.html
France Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says
France Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France needs a rather high number of nuclear reactors to implement full-scale re-industrialization, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T14:29+0000
2021-11-30T14:29+0000
france
nuclear
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102317/31/1023173141_0:107:1025:683_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2c47f53f7a9089a89ee583897f94bb.jpg
"If we want to re-industrialize the country, reach a real industrial reconquest, which is at the heart of our ambition with the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], we need a significant number of nuclear reactors," Le Maire told journalists on the sidelines of the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), as cited by the BFMTV broadcaster. WNE is currently being held in Paris and will last from Tuesday through Thursday.Re-industrialization entails the construction of as many nuclear reactors as possible to develop more electricity to decarbonize large industrial enterprises, the minister stressed, adding that it was up to Macron to decide on the specific number of reactors.On 9 November, Macron announced plans to build several EPR (Evolutionary Power Reactor) nuclear power plants and a network of small SMR (Small Modular Reactor) nuclear reactors, which would mark the revival of construction of nuclear reactors in France for the first time in decades. In April 2020, the French government adopted an energy and climate plan, which was originally scheduled for 2018, which outlined Paris's plans to decrease the share of electricity production by nuclear plants from 75% to 50% by 2035. To achieve the objective, the government pledged to close 14 out of 56 French nuclear reactors by the same year.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102317/31/1023173141_0:0:911:683_1920x0_80_0_0_86de8c15a564ca8f8881c6f2cb94786c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, nuclear, news

France Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says

14:29 GMT 30.11.2021
© AP PhotoWorkers are seen on a construction site of France's first new generation nuclear reactor in Flamanville, northwestern France.
Workers are seen on a construction site of France's first new generation nuclear reactor in Flamanville, northwestern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France needs a rather high number of nuclear reactors to implement full-scale re-industrialization, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.
"If we want to re-industrialize the country, reach a real industrial reconquest, which is at the heart of our ambition with the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], we need a significant number of nuclear reactors," Le Maire told journalists on the sidelines of the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE), as cited by the BFMTV broadcaster.
WNE is currently being held in Paris and will last from Tuesday through Thursday.
Re-industrialization entails the construction of as many nuclear reactors as possible to develop more electricity to decarbonize large industrial enterprises, the minister stressed, adding that it was up to Macron to decide on the specific number of reactors.
On 9 November, Macron announced plans to build several EPR (Evolutionary Power Reactor) nuclear power plants and a network of small SMR (Small Modular Reactor) nuclear reactors, which would mark the revival of construction of nuclear reactors in France for the first time in decades.
In April 2020, the French government adopted an energy and climate plan, which was originally scheduled for 2018, which outlined Paris's plans to decrease the share of electricity production by nuclear plants from 75% to 50% by 2035. To achieve the objective, the government pledged to close 14 out of 56 French nuclear reactors by the same year.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:34 GMTSudan Denies Reports of Resumed Clashes at Border With Ethiopia
14:29 GMTFrance Needs Numerous Nuclear Reactors to Completely Re-Industrialize, Economy Minister Says
14:24 GMTIraqi Political Groups Reportedly Seek to Forge Bloc in Push to Drive US Forces From Country
14:22 GMTStoltenberg & Latvian Foreign Minister Deliver Remarks at NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Riga
14:20 GMTUS Revokes Terrorist Designation for Colombia's FARC
14:03 GMTWEF Says Will Continue to Prepare for Annual Meeting in Davos Despite Omicron Concerns
13:59 GMTIndian Opposition Demands That Bihar Chief Resign After Liquor Bottles Are Found in State Assembly
13:49 GMTTrump, 6 January Panel to Face Off in Federal Appeals Court Over White House Docs
13:37 GMTMinsk Ready to Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons if NATO Systems Appear in Poland, Lukashenko Says
13:00 GMTPutin Undecided if He Will Run for President Again
12:49 GMTSudanese Police Use Tear Gas Against Demonstrators in Country's Capital - Photo, Video
12:39 GMTPETA Launches Fake Store Touting 'Human Leather Goods,' Slams Urban Outfitters
12:33 GMTResidents of Indian City Perform 'Pothole Worship' in Sign of Protest - Video
12:09 GMTUK Competition Regulator Orders Facebook to Sell GIF Sharing Platform Giphy
12:08 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Calls Ballon d'Or Chief ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ is to Outrival Messi
12:06 GMTRussia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
12:04 GMTChina Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
11:57 GMT'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
11:55 GMTPeople With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
11:40 GMTLavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border