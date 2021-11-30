Registration was successful!
FBI Investigates Whether Long Island Blast Could be Linked to Terrorism
FBI Investigates Whether Long Island Blast Could be Linked to Terrorism
According to authorities, a boat was seen leaving the area at the time of the blast and there are concerns that it could have been a practice run for something...
Authorities in New York's Long Island have launched an investigation into a blast that caused a crater on Sunday, Fox News reported. The explosion occurred on Fox Island, off the coast of West Babylon, around 11:40 am local time when a device was detonated, the Suffolk County Police Department said, according to the broadcaster.About three dozen 911 calls were received after the explosion, the department is said to have added. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Police and FBI agents have been working to find out whether the blast could have been a prelude to a terrorist attack. "Terrorism is always a concern because people do test devices before using them," a police spokeswoman said, as quoted by Fox News.The blast left a crater on the north side of the island that measured 1.2 metres wide and 0.6 metres deep. Investigators added that a boat was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident, and the vessel is now being searched for.
FBI Investigates Whether Long Island Blast Could be Linked to Terrorism

15:01 GMT 30.11.2021
© Photo : Suffolk County Police DepartmentAn explosion on Fox Island in New York left a crater
An explosion on Fox Island in New York left a crater
© Photo : Suffolk County Police Department
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to authorities, a boat was seen leaving the area at the time of the blast and there are concerns that it could have been a practice run for something altogether more catastrophic.
Authorities in New York's Long Island have launched an investigation into a blast that caused a crater on Sunday, Fox News reported.
The explosion occurred on Fox Island, off the coast of West Babylon, around 11:40 am local time when a device was detonated, the Suffolk County Police Department said, according to the broadcaster.
About three dozen 911 calls were received after the explosion, the department is said to have added. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Police and FBI agents have been working to find out whether the blast could have been a prelude to a terrorist attack.
"Terrorism is always a concern because people do test devices before using them," a police spokeswoman said, as quoted by Fox News.
The blast left a crater on the north side of the island that measured 1.2 metres wide and 0.6 metres deep. Investigators added that a boat was seen leaving the area at the time of the incident, and the vessel is now being searched for.
