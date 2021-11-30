Family in India 'Robbed on Pretext of Vaccination Against Omicron Strain'

A family in the Indian city of Bengaluru was allegedly robbed at gun-point after a group of people entered their house on the pretext of vaccinating them against the newest variant of COVID-19, Omicron, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday at the residence of Sampath Singh in the city's Brindavan Nagar area.According to the police, three robbers pretending to be medical staff on vaccination drive duty for the new COVID variant 'Omicron' showed up at the door of Singh and started inquiring about COVID-19 vaccination from his wife, Pista Devi, and daughter-in-law Raksha. Just when Devi tried to call her husband, the accused placed a gun against her forehead and locked her and her daughter-in-law in a room, and robbed the family of 50 grams of gold jewellery. When Devi's elder son Vikram Singh arrived, they fled from the spot.The family has filed a police case and a probe has been initiated.
