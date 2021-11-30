Registration was successful!
Epstein Competed With Trump to Seduce Young Women, Ex-POTUS' Accuser Claims
Epstein Competed With Trump to Seduce Young Women, Ex-POTUS' Accuser Claims
New details about the relations between late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former US President Donald Trump have been put forth by celebrity... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump
jeffrey epstein
sexual harassment
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump would often compete with each other when seducing girls at pageants, Jill Harth, one of Trump's accusers, has alleged, according to The Daily Mail.She also said that Epstein was more of a "low-key wingman," while Trump was the "pushy guy."According to her, the two definitely had a close friendship but Trump is now "playing it down" because the late Epstein "is now considered a paedophile and he doesn't want to be spoken in the same category."However, Harth claims that Trump never appeared to care much about Epstein's involvement with underage girls – according to her, he believed "the younger the better."Harth and TrumpThe future 45th US President and Harth, who organised some of the pageants Trump and Epstein attended together, share a complicated relationship. In 1997, Harth filed a lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of several forms of sexual assault, including pinning her against the door of his daughter Ivanka's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.However, the suit was dropped a month later and the two appeared to have consensual sex in 1998 after the alleged assaults. Trump and Harth appeared to have let bygones be bygones thereafter but in 2016, The New York Times resurfaced Harth's allegations against Trump during his presidential campaign.Back then, Trump blasted The NYT's report as "false, malicious, and libellous" and claimed he never knew the women mentioned in it – an assertion that motivated Harth to stand her ground and bring the story back to life.However, she says she received death threats as a result from Trump supporters, and her make-up company suffered losses, while her sister and father disowned her.Currently, Harth is writing a book about the pageant business but she admitted that it has "a lot of telling all," even though "it's not all about Trump." Epstein, who was eventually convicted for sex trafficking of underage girls, died in 2019 behind bars, with officials ruling the cause of death to be suicide. His alleged madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, is facing a six-count indictment for procuring minors to Epstein. Maxwell denies the accusations. If convicted, she faces up to 80 years in prison.
https://sputniknews.com/20210706/trump-feared-maxwells-arrest-might-mire-him-in-epstein-scandal-mulled-pardoning-her-book-claims-1083318066.html
Epstein Competed With Trump to Seduce Young Women, Ex-POTUS' Accuser Claims

New details about the relations between late American sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former US President Donald Trump have been put forth by celebrity make-up artist and ex-pageant organiser Jill Harth. In 1997, she filed a lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of sexual harassment but later dropped it.
Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump would often compete with each other when seducing girls at pageants, Jill Harth, one of Trump's accusers, has alleged, according to The Daily Mail.

"Trump really came off like he was hot stuff. They had no trouble," she told the outlet. "It was a game to them to catch the girl and see who they were going to hook up with. They were in competition with each other. They were both girl hounds."

She also said that Epstein was more of a "low-key wingman," while Trump was the "pushy guy."

"Trump was very pushy and a big foreboding guy. He was very overpowering. Jeffrey wasn't like that, he wasn't a flamboyant person but very low-key and didn't say much," Harth explained.

According to her, the two definitely had a close friendship but Trump is now "playing it down" because the late Epstein "is now considered a paedophile and he doesn't want to be spoken in the same category."
However, Harth claims that Trump never appeared to care much about Epstein's involvement with underage girls – according to her, he believed "the younger the better."

"No, I don't think Trump cared. The younger the better. That's my thought on it now. I say: 'You are, who you hang with'," she said.

Harth and Trump

The future 45th US President and Harth, who organised some of the pageants Trump and Epstein attended together, share a complicated relationship. In 1997, Harth filed a lawsuit against Trump, accusing him of several forms of sexual assault, including pinning her against the door of his daughter Ivanka's bedroom in Mar-a-Lago.
However, the suit was dropped a month later and the two appeared to have consensual sex in 1998 after the alleged assaults. Trump and Harth appeared to have let bygones be bygones thereafter but in 2016, The New York Times resurfaced Harth's allegations against Trump during his presidential campaign.
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2021
Trump Feared Maxwell's Arrest Might Mire Him in Epstein Scandal, Mulled Pardoning Her, Book Claims
6 July, 11:40 GMT
Back then, Trump blasted The NYT's report as "false, malicious, and libellous" and claimed he never knew the women mentioned in it – an assertion that motivated Harth to stand her ground and bring the story back to life.
However, she says she received death threats as a result from Trump supporters, and her make-up company suffered losses, while her sister and father disowned her.
Currently, Harth is writing a book about the pageant business but she admitted that it has "a lot of telling all," even though "it's not all about Trump."
Epstein, who was eventually convicted for sex trafficking of underage girls, died in 2019 behind bars, with officials ruling the cause of death to be suicide. His alleged madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, is facing a six-count indictment for procuring minors to Epstein. Maxwell denies the accusations. If convicted, she faces up to 80 years in prison.
