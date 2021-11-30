Registration was successful!
Dorsey Wants to Focus on Cryptocurrencies & Charity After Leaving Twitter - Report
Dorsey Wants to Focus on Cryptocurrencies & Charity After Leaving Twitter - Report
Dorsey Wants to Get Involved in Cryptocurrencies And Charity After Leaving Twitter, Reports Say
Jack Dorsey, before announcing his resignation as head of Twitter, had mentioned his desire to leave the company and engage in cryptocurrencies and charity, the New York Times reported on Monday.According to an anonymous source, he recently discussed his desire to leave Twitter and focus on cryptocurrencies and philanthropic activities. Other reports suggested that Dorsey would pay more attention to Square, the payments company he also founded and leads.The former Twitter CEO, who is a well-known fan of bitcoin, said earlier that he would “be working on” it if he hadn’t “been at Square or Twitter,” according to CNBC.The Washington Post reported that a change of management is unlikely to change the company's course in the near future, with current CEO Parag Agrawal said to share the ideas of his predecessor. In particular, he supports the idea of "decentralization" so that the next generation of Internet technologies will not be controlled by one company.Dorsey has been reportedly moving away from direct management in recent years, providing more and more opportunities for other top managers.
Dorsey Wants to Focus on Cryptocurrencies & Charity After Leaving Twitter - Report

Alexandra Kashirina
On Monday, Twitter announced the resignation of its CEO Jack Dorsey. The co-founder of the company will be replaced by Parag Agrawal, who served as chief technology officer.
