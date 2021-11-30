https://sputniknews.com/20211130/covid-19-omicron-variant-found-in-canada-spreading-in-europe-1091115534.html

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Found in Canada, Spreading in Europe

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Found in Canada, Spreading in Europe On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talk about Biden considering whether or not to arm Ukraine and what response it would prompt from Russia, the new COVID-19 variant from South Africa, and Pentagon attempting to take ownership of UAP investigations from Congress.

Guests:Mark Sleboda - Security Analyst | How Far Will Biden Go to 'Defend' Ukraine?Dr. Gene Olinger - Chief Scientist at MRIGlobal | Rise of New Covid Variant OmicronTom Whitmore - Senior Board Member at Mutual UFO Network | Pentagon Attempts to Usurp Congressional Oversight of UAPsIn the first hour, Mark Sleboda joined the show to talk about Biden's administration weighing sending military advisers and weapons to Ukraine after claims of Russian troops gathering at the border - something Obama specifically wanted to avoid during his term.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Gene Olinger for a discussion on the new COVID-19 Omicron variant and what we should expect, as well as taking your questions about the new strand.In the third hour, Tom Whitmore joined the conversation to talk about the Pentagon taking responsibility for investigating unidentified aerial phenomena sighted near military bases after Senator Gillibrand introduced an amendment that would mandate unprecedented government transparency on UAP related investigations.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

