Clinton, Trump, Prince Andrew: 'Lolita Express' Pilot Drops Names on Second Day of Maxwell Trial

The Ghislaine Maxwell trial entered day two on Tuesday, with Epstein's alleged madame being accused of procuring underage girls for the late American sex... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International

Larry Visoski, the longtime pilot of Jeffrey Epstein's private jet, dubbed the "Lolita Express" in the media, said that he recalls "pretty important people" like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Kevin Spacey among the passengers.Visoski, however, said he never witnessed any sex acts with underage girls onboard, noting that the cockpit door was always closed during flights. Epstein did not mandate that the doors be closed, according to the pilot.He also said that he sometimes saw young girls traveling with their families on Epstein's plane, but said he never noticed any unaccompanied women looking younger than 20.Visoski had been Epstein's pilot for nearly 30 years, particularly on Boeing 727 - the notorious private jet that received the nickname of "Lolita Express" in the media. Visoski described it as an aircraft with multiple compartments, a full kitchen and what he called “the Round Room" with a doughnut-shaped couch.He was one of the first witnesses on the second day of the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged madame, who is accused of procuring underage girls for him. Maxwell insists she is innocent, and her legal team has even attempted to put the blame on the accusers.Maxwell's Defence Takes Aim at AccusersFour of Maxwell's accusers on Monday discovered themselves in the crosshairs of her defence attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, who called one of them a "consummate actress" and revealed the sums the four received from the Epstein victims fund.Three accusers are using pseudonyms except for Annie Farmer, who decided to identify herself. The other three are named Jane, Kate and Carolyn.According to Sternheim, it was "Jane" who is a "consummate actress", as she is a "pro at playing roles". The attorney revealed that "Jane" received $5 million from the victims' fund.Annie Farmer, according to the lawyer, did not believe she was Epstein's victim until others "convinced" her she was. Sternheim claimed Farmer received $1.5 million for "whatever she claims and didn't believe was victimizing in Santa Fe."Farmer is said to have been flown to Epstein's New Mexico ranch when she was under 18, where she was groomed with shopping and movie trips. She claims she only saw Maxwell once and never saw her or Epstein ever again and had never traveled to New York after that.In regard to "Kate", who was allegedly groomed by Maxwell between 1994 and 1995, Sternheim said she was above the age of consent and actually "[continued] a relationship with him [Epstein] for over a decade."According to Sternheim, "Kate" received $3.5 million from the victims' fund.The attorney went on to target "Carolyn", who prosecutors claim was about 14 when she was recruited to give Epstein "sexual massages" for money at his Palm Beach mansion. Sternheim claimed that her story has "changed dramatically", and it was actually "Carolyn" who allegedly groomed and trafficked girls to Epstein."And after Epstein died and there was money to be had, her lawyer contacted the government, and now her story included Ghislaine", Sternheim said, adding that "Carolyn" received $3.5 million from the fund.

