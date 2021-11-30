Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/china-hopes-who-led-treaty-on-future-pandemics-will-not-be-politicized-beijing-says-1091141815.html
China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is open to any effort contributing to better global preparedness for future pandemics but expects any related international legal... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T12:04+0000
2021-11-30T12:04+0000
pandemic
world
world health organization
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091059648_0:186:2980:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_74bcfb64ca4bdd2fa0e3b6f70a949728.jpg
"China is open to any efforts and measures that can contribute to strengthening global solidarity and coordination of response measures to further pandemics," Zhao said at a briefing.He added that Beijing is ready to maintain contact and coordination on the prospective agreement with all parties concerned.The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been promoting the idea of an international treaty on pandemic preparedness for over a year. Earlier in November, he said that such an agreement is the best way to "safeguard our children’s future and to be better prepared for any future health threat and crisis."WHO is holding a special World Health Assembly session from Monday to Wednesday where member states are expected to consider working out an international agreement on pandemic preparedness. The special session has been convened amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain believed to be the most dangerous by far.The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the WHO, which meets each May to discuss a specific agenda prepared by the Executive Board. It normally gathers all member states, associate members and observers, as well as specially invited UN representatives, intergovernmental organizations, and non-state actors. The special session on pandemic preparedness is the second in the organization's history.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091059648_126:0:2855:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9b125672029203c16ad8b260a6a774b4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pandemic, world, world health organization, covid-19

China Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says

12:04 GMT 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Denis BalibouseA logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021
A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© REUTERS / Denis Balibouse
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China is open to any effort contributing to better global preparedness for future pandemics but expects any related international legal documents to be free of politicization, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.
"China is open to any efforts and measures that can contribute to strengthening global solidarity and coordination of response measures to further pandemics," Zhao said at a briefing.
He added that Beijing is ready to maintain contact and coordination on the prospective agreement with all parties concerned.
"We hope the process will be conducted within the United Nations and the WHO to ensure inclusive participation of member-states and avoid politicization and stigmatization," Zhao said. 
The World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has been promoting the idea of an international treaty on pandemic preparedness for over a year. Earlier in November, he said that such an agreement is the best way to "safeguard our children’s future and to be better prepared for any future health threat and crisis."
WHO is holding a special World Health Assembly session from Monday to Wednesday where member states are expected to consider working out an international agreement on pandemic preparedness. The special session has been convened amid the spread of the new Omicron coronavirus strain believed to be the most dangerous by far.
The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the WHO, which meets each May to discuss a specific agenda prepared by the Executive Board. It normally gathers all member states, associate members and observers, as well as specially invited UN representatives, intergovernmental organizations, and non-state actors. The special session on pandemic preparedness is the second in the organization's history.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:09 GMTUK Competition Regulator Orders Facebook to Sell GIF Sharing Platform Giphy
12:08 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Slams Ballon d'Or Chief a ‘Liar’ For Claiming His ‘Ambition’ Was to Outrival Messi
12:06 GMTRussia Will Soon Have New Hypersonic Missile With Maximum Speed of Mach 9, Putin Says
12:04 GMTChina Hopes WHO-Led Treaty on Future Pandemics Will Not Be Politicized, Beijing Says
11:57 GMT'Michael Flynn' Alleges CIA Could Be Behind 'Total Nonsense' QAnon Conspiracy Theory in Leaked Audio
11:55 GMTPeople With Blood Groups A, B and Rh+ ‘More Susceptible’ to COVID-19 Infection, Study Finds
11:40 GMTLavrov Says NATO Military Equipment Being Moved to Russian Border
11:18 GMTMigrant Camp Reportedly Being Torn Down by French Police Amid Simmering UK-France Channel Row
11:15 GMTFrench Pundit Eric Zemmour Announces Presidential Bid
11:15 GMTMicrosoft CEO Satya Nadella Sells Half His Shares in Company
11:09 GMTTrump's 'Fact-Free' Approach Posed Great Challenge to Presidential Intel Briefings, CIA Says
11:00 GMTUK Measures to Tackle Omicron Variant 'Proportionate and Responsible', PM Johnson Says
10:57 GMTIndian Opposition Parties Storm Out of Parliament, Demand 12 Lawmakers' Suspension be Revoked
10:32 GMTIstanbul Airports Suspend Flights due to Hurricane - Airline
10:31 GMTRussia Detects Over 50 NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Borders Weekly
10:16 GMTAndrew Cuomo Accuser Blasts CNN Host as Part of 'System' Shielding Powerful Men From Accountability
10:08 GMTUAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Shot, RDIF Says
10:06 GMTKremlin: Gas Sale is Primary Issue, Transit via Ukraine is Secondary One
09:40 GMTChild Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government
09:40 GMTCrown Prince Says Japan Needs Norms Against Media Slander