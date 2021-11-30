Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/child-abusers-in-uk-could-face-up-to-life-in-prison--government-1091137215.html
Child Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government
Child Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government confirmed on Tuesday that it will be seeking to increase the maximum punishment for a range of child cruelty offences as... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T09:40+0000
2021-11-30T09:40+0000
prison
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:95:1921:1175_1920x0_80_0_0_167f5f8030730774dced9086fd28d8ea.jpg
Under the changes, anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care will face up to life imprisonment, rather than the current 14-year maximum penalty.The so-called Tony Law is named after the six-week-old baby that was admitted to hospital in November 2014 suffering with horrendous injuries inflicted by his parents at a house in Maidstone, England.His parents were sentenced to just 10 years in jail under the current law, so the boy's foster parents started a campaign for increasing maximum penalties on child abusers.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107688/94/1076889494_0:0:1921:1440_1920x0_80_0_0_dfee632de1ecf51fb00fcc6790fe3e69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
prison, uk

Child Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government

09:40 GMT 30.11.2021
CC0 / / Handcuffs
Handcuffs - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government confirmed on Tuesday that it will be seeking to increase the maximum punishment for a range of child cruelty offences as part of the proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which is currently going through Parliament.
Under the changes, anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care will face up to life imprisonment, rather than the current 14-year maximum penalty.
"The law must provide maximum protection to the most vulnerable and no-one is more vulnerable than a young child. So, we are increasing the maximum penalty for child cruelty causing or allowing serious physical harm from 10 years to 14 years, and the maximum penalty for causing or allowing the death of a child from 14 years to life imprisonment," Justice Minister Dominic Raab was quoted as saying in the official statement.
The so-called Tony Law is named after the six-week-old baby that was admitted to hospital in November 2014 suffering with horrendous injuries inflicted by his parents at a house in Maidstone, England.
His parents were sentenced to just 10 years in jail under the current law, so the boy's foster parents started a campaign for increasing maximum penalties on child abusers.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:08 GMTUAE Greenlights Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine as Universal Booster Shot, RDIF Says
10:06 GMTKremlin: Gas Sale is Primary Issue, Transit via Ukraine is Secondary One
09:40 GMTChild Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government
09:40 GMTCrown Prince Says Japan Needs Norms Against Media Slander
09:00 GMTUS to Upgrade Military Infrastructure, Develop New Bases in Australia, Guam to Counter China
08:53 GMTMoscow Rejects US Claims on Religious Persecution in Russia, Pledges Retaliation
08:44 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Likened to 'Eve in Garden of Eden' For Being 'Vilified' For Epstein's Sex Crimes
08:28 GMTCOVID-19 Live Updates: China Says 2022 Winter Olympics to Be Held as Planned Despite Omicron Spread
08:27 GMTCasualties Feared as Military Helicopter Crashes in Azerbaijan
08:15 GMTEt Tu? US Steals Most of Australia's Sale to China Amid Trade Row, Finds Study
07:49 GMTModerna CEO Thinks COVID-19 Vaccines Will Lose Efficacy Due to Omicron Strain
07:48 GMTLawyer Calls Jussie Smollett 'Real Victim' as Prosecutor Slams Actor's 'Secret Plan' for Hate Hoax
07:14 GMTBiden Axes Supply Chain Crisis Address, Seeks 'Ample Time' to Meet Business Leaders at White House
06:55 GMTSwedish Professor Pins COVID-19 Mutations on Skewed Vaccine Distribution
06:51 GMT'Happy Day': Indians Excited as Parag Agrawal Appointed Twitter CEO
06:45 GMTBill Seeks to Bar Politicians With Criminal Charges From Serving as Israeli PM, But Is It Realistic?
06:34 GMTJapan Supports Postponement of WTO Meeting Due to Omicron Variant
06:22 GMT'Insult to Legacy': Gucci Heirs Threaten Lawsuit Over 'House of Gucci' Movie
06:09 GMTFamily in India 'Robbed on Pretext of Vaccination Against Omicron Strain'
06:09 GMTPolice Reportedly Search Marilyn Manson's LA Home Amid Probe Into Sexual Assault Claims