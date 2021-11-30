https://sputniknews.com/20211130/child-abusers-in-uk-could-face-up-to-life-in-prison--government-1091137215.html

Child Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government

Child Abusers in UK Could Face Up to Life in Prison – Government

LONDON (Sputnik) – The UK government confirmed on Tuesday that it will be seeking to increase the maximum punishment for a range of child cruelty offences

Under the changes, anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their care will face up to life imprisonment, rather than the current 14-year maximum penalty.The so-called Tony Law is named after the six-week-old baby that was admitted to hospital in November 2014 suffering with horrendous injuries inflicted by his parents at a house in Maidstone, England.His parents were sentenced to just 10 years in jail under the current law, so the boy's foster parents started a campaign for increasing maximum penalties on child abusers.

