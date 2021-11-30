Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/bradley-cooper-says-he-couldve-been-stabbed-on-nyc-subway-while-picking-daughter-up-from-school-1091155154.html
Bradley Cooper Says He Could've Been Stabbed on NYC Subway While Picking Daughter Up From School
Bradley Cooper Says He Could've Been Stabbed on NYC Subway While Picking Daughter Up From School
The crime rate in the US, especially violent crimes, has been on the rise in recent years, and according to CDC data, the nation's murder rate increased by 30%... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T22:26+0000
2021-11-30T22:26+0000
new york
hollywood actors
us
hollywood
bradley cooper
actor
new york city
crime
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091155892_0:0:2805:1578_1920x0_80_0_0_1a8cbd016134395cb39e06d0b776e10c.jpg
Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper spoke out about a chilling event he had a few years ago while out and about in New York City. In a recent appearance on actor Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "A Star Is Born" star stated that he was held at knifepoint in October 2019, while he was on his way to pick up his 4-year-old daughter Lea from school.The actor decided to share the story when he and the host were discussing their Airpods Max and how often both wear headphones to listen to music, and sometimes, like many of us, become detached from the world around them.The actor described the encounter as "pretty insane," adding that he had "gotten way, way too comfortable in the city" prior to the incident because of the headphones. The eight-time Oscar nominee pointed out that his "guard was down."Cooper claimed he was trying to be "incognito" since he was wearing sunglasses, a cap, and headphones when he "felt somebody coming up" to the end of the train car where he usually stood. He added that he thought the person wanted "to take a photo or something."Cooper recalled that he did not notice the offender approaching him or hear their demands because "I have my headphones on the whole time so I can’t hear anything."Cooper recalled seeing the perpetrator's eyes and being "taken by how young they are." Then, the actor ran.Then, 'The Hangover" star said he ran up with the two NYC cops and showed them the photo he took of the suspect.Luckily, the actor was not stabbed. Cooper, 46, and his former girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, 35, had Lea De Seine, their daughter, in March 2017. The couple split up in 2019, about the same time the actor made headlines for his alleged romance with Lady Gaga as they both starred in "A Star Is Born."However, the exes were seen together arm-in-arm earlier this month strolling in New York City for the first time since 2019, according to reports.
new york
us
hollywood
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1e/1091155892_26:0:2757:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d33960c4f9f1d16da61d2cee7bd47157.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, hollywood actors, us, hollywood, bradley cooper, actor, new york city, crime

Bradley Cooper Says He Could've Been Stabbed on NYC Subway While Picking Daughter Up From School

22:26 GMT 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan StraussBradley Cooper arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019.
Bradley Cooper arrives at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
© AP Photo / Jordan Strauss
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
The crime rate in the US, especially violent crimes, has been on the rise in recent years, and according to CDC data, the nation's murder rate increased by 30% between 2019 and 2020, the highest single-year increase in more than a century.
Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper spoke out about a chilling event he had a few years ago while out and about in New York City.
In a recent appearance on actor Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "A Star Is Born" star stated that he was held at knifepoint in October 2019, while he was on his way to pick up his 4-year-old daughter Lea from school.
The actor decided to share the story when he and the host were discussing their Airpods Max and how often both wear headphones to listen to music, and sometimes, like many of us, become detached from the world around them.

"I used to walk around New York City all the time with [headphones[ on — this was pre-pandemic. I was on the subway, 11:45, to pick Lea up downtown at Russian school and I got held up at knifepoint," Cooper said, adding that he had never told that story before.

The actor described the encounter as "pretty insane," adding that he had "gotten way, way too comfortable in the city" prior to the incident because of the headphones. The eight-time Oscar nominee pointed out that his "guard was down."
Cooper claimed he was trying to be "incognito" since he was wearing sunglasses, a cap, and headphones when he "felt somebody coming up" to the end of the train car where he usually stood. He added that he thought the person wanted "to take a photo or something."
"I'm up against the post like it’s 'The French Connection' or some s**t, and then I, like, turned. I looked down and I see a knife," he continued, adding that it appeared the criminal's knife was about 2 1/2 inches (6.35 cm) long with a wooden handle. "I remember thinking, oh, it's a nice knife."
Cooper recalled that he did not notice the offender approaching him or hear their demands because "I have my headphones on the whole time so I can’t hear anything."

"I’m just listening to music. So it’s scored, the whole thing is scored," the actor joked, although he noted that he could not remember what song was playing at the moment.

Cooper recalled seeing the perpetrator's eyes and being "taken by how young they are." Then, the actor ran.
"I jumped over the...turnstile, hid around the white, tiled foyer entrance to the subway, took my phone out. He jumped over, running away, and I took a photo of him. Then I chased him up the stairs. He started running up Seventh Avenue. I took two more photographs of him," the star added.
Then, 'The Hangover" star said he ran up with the two NYC cops and showed them the photo he took of the suspect.
"And I’m, like, talking to them, and the guy kept saying — it was so interesting — he’s like, 'Are you stabbed?' I was like, 'No, no, no.' And he goes, ‘No, check to see if you’re stabbed,’" he continued.
Luckily, the actor was not stabbed.

"What happens is people get stabbed and they're in shock. I looked to see if he was right. It was crazy," he concluded.

Cooper, 46, and his former girlfriend, Russian model Irina Shayk, 35, had Lea De Seine, their daughter, in March 2017. The couple split up in 2019, about the same time the actor made headlines for his alleged romance with Lady Gaga as they both starred in "A Star Is Born."
However, the exes were seen together arm-in-arm earlier this month strolling in New York City for the first time since 2019, according to reports.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:26 GMTBradley Cooper Says He Could've Been Stabbed on NYC Subway While Picking Daughter Up From School
22:16 GMTBest Way to Fight Inflation Is by Killing Democrats' Massive Social Spending Bill, McConnell Says
21:48 GMTMoscow Ranks First Among Top 3 Cities in Terms of Innovations Against COVID-19
21:35 GMTJosephine Baker Becomes First Black Woman Honored at Pantheon in Paris
21:19 GMT‘Difficult’ to Tell if Omicron Coronavirus Variant More Transmissible Than Delta, Fauci Says
21:16 GMTUS Senators Urge Biden Administration to Toughen Response to Incidents in Space
21:09 GMTPandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High, UN Says
20:40 GMTWashington Sanctions Nine Cuban Officials for ‘Attempts to Silence’ US-Backed November 15 Protests
20:39 GMTQueen Elizabeth Hasn't Given up on Fine Wine Despite Alleged Health Concerns - Report
20:34 GMTKentucky Journalist Elle Smith Wins Miss USA 2021 Pageant
20:00 GMTTwitter Bans Unconsented Sharing of Photos, Videos
19:52 GMTUS Stock Indices Down Almost 2% After Powell Says Faster Stimulus Tapering Possible
19:31 GMTMyanmar's Prosecution to Bring New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi - Reports
19:25 GMTWife of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
19:21 GMTThree Students Killed in US School Shooting Near Detroit, Suspect, 15, in Custody
19:12 GMTClinton, Trump, Prince Andrew: 'Lolita Express' Pilot Drops Names on Second Day of Maxwell Trial
19:11 GMTAstronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'
19:03 GMTTories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says
18:57 GMTTiny 'Organic Robots' Made by US Scientists Can Reproduce – Report
18:41 GMTSweden Sticks to Non-Participation, Not Applying for NATO Membership, New Prime Minister Says