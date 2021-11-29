Who is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has named the company's Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal as the new CEO. He praised Agrawal as "curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble" and stressed that he fully trusts him to lead Twitter going forward.Here is what we know about Parag Agrawal:
The previous CEO and co-founder of the company, Jack Dorsey, resigned from the post after leading the company for 16 years, making it one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. He cited several reasons for the move, including the need to remove a "single point of failure" from company's leadership.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has named the company's Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal as the new CEO. He praised Agrawal as "curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble" and stressed that he fully trusts him to lead Twitter going forward.
Here is what we know about Parag Agrawal:
After graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and before joining Twitter in 2011, Parag Agrawal worked for several years in research departments at Microsoft, Yahoo!, and AT&T. He also received a Ph.D. from Stanford University in 2012.
He started working in the company, when it had no more than 1,000 employees on the team and soon rose to become its first distinguished engineer.
Twitter credited Agrawal for playing an important role in re-accelerating the audience growth in 2016 and 2017.