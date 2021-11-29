Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Watch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/who-is-parag-agrawal-new-twitter-ceo-1091116477.html
Who is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?
Who is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?
The previous CEO and co-founder of the company, Jack Dorsey, resigned from the post after leading the company for 16 years, making it one of the biggest social... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T18:13+0000
2021-11-29T18:14+0000
twitter
tech
twitter
jack dorsey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091116717_0:434:2048:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_5a9015f187d18c1788f111a3bf053f60.jpg
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has named the company's Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal as the new CEO. He praised Agrawal as "curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble" and stressed that he fully trusts him to lead Twitter going forward.Here is what we know about Parag Agrawal:
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/twitter-cto-parag-agrawal-to-replace-jack-dorsey-as-ceo-1091115676.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091116717_0:242:2048:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_ed84df945f335ab269c2175b2440c1bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
twitter, tech, twitter, jack dorsey

Who is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?

18:13 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 29.11.2021)
© Photo : TwitterTwitter's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal
Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The previous CEO and co-founder of the company, Jack Dorsey, resigned from the post after leading the company for 16 years, making it one of the biggest social media platforms in the world. He cited several reasons for the move, including the need to remove a "single point of failure" from company's leadership.
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has named the company's Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal as the new CEO. He praised Agrawal as "curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware and humble" and stressed that he fully trusts him to lead Twitter going forward.
Here is what we know about Parag Agrawal:
After graduating from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and before joining Twitter in 2011, Parag Agrawal worked for several years in research departments at Microsoft, Yahoo!, and AT&T. He also received a Ph.D. from Stanford University in 2012.
He started working in the company, when it had no more than 1,000 employees on the team and soon rose to become its first distinguished engineer.
Twitter credited Agrawal for playing an important role in re-accelerating the audience growth in 2016 and 2017.
People holding mobile phones are silhouetted against a backdrop projected with the Twitter logo in this illustration picture taken September 27, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO
17:02 GMT
1
220000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:35 GMTMI5 v MI6: Tug-of-War Over a Triple Defector
18:30 GMTOutrage in Italy After Female Correspondent Sexually Harassed During Live Broadcast
18:26 GMTFrom Geek Fashion Model to Big-Tech Gandalf — Jack Dorsey's Rise and Fall
18:13 GMTWho is Parag Agrawal, New Twitter CEO?
18:08 GMTFrench Prosecution Demands Imprisonment, Fine, Political Ban of Former PM Fillon - Reports
18:04 GMTBiden Ready to Release More Oil From Strategic Reserve to Keep Prices Down- Energy Adviser
17:47 GMT'Plausible Deniability': Joe Biden Was Aware of Hunter's Chinese Deals, But Knew No Details – Report
17:03 GMTPresident Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
17:02 GMTTwitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO
16:49 GMTGerman Inflation Rate Soars to 29-Year High of 5.2% – Statistics
15:44 GMTNew Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
15:37 GMTSwedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
15:35 GMTRihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
15:23 GMT12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'
15:22 GMT'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
15:18 GMTRDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
14:44 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Among Fully Vaccinated on the Rise in India As Omicron Variant Fears Escalate
14:23 GMTJack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO
14:19 GMTDOJ Prosecutors Say Bannon Trying 'to Have His Trial Through the Press' Rather Than in Court
14:03 GMTLabour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'