'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US

'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US

The two countries have gone through several rounds of expelling each other's diplomats in recent years – all of them initiated by Washington under various... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

Russia will respond to America's plans to expel 27 Russian diplomats and their families in the coming weeks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated.Russia's Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov earlier revealed that 27 Russian diplomats will be forced to leave the country on 30 January and the same amount will have to depart on 30 June 2022.Antonov stressed that the matter of issuing visas for Russian diplomats travelling to the US remains acute. He slammed Washington for perpetuating the practice of intentionally separating the families of diplomats by denying some of them visas.

