'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
The two countries have gone through several rounds of expelling each other's diplomats in recent years – all of them initiated by Washington under various... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T12:55+0000
2021-11-29T13:23+0000
us
russia
Russia will respond to America's plans to expel 27 Russian diplomats and their families in the coming weeks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated.Russia's Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov earlier revealed that 27 Russian diplomats will be forced to leave the country on 30 January and the same amount will have to depart on 30 June 2022.Antonov stressed that the matter of issuing visas for Russian diplomats travelling to the US remains acute. He slammed Washington for perpetuating the practice of intentionally separating the families of diplomats by denying some of them visas.
If Putin would just expose the United Nations for the evil they are committing the rest of us would get along just fine.
us, russia

'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US

12:55 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 13:23 GMT 29.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANA bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021.
A bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021.
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
Being updated
The two countries have gone through several rounds of expelling each other's diplomats in recent years – all of them initiated by Washington under various pretexts. The White House also closed the Russian consulate in San Francisco seizing the building, while Moscow banned American diplomats from hiring local workers in Russia.
Russia will respond to America's plans to expel 27 Russian diplomats and their families in the coming weeks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has stated.
"We will definitely respond. We have already warned the US side that in order to prevent a further decline of personnel numbers here we cannot help but to respond. They must stop".
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov - Sputnik International
Sergei Ryabkov
Deputy Foreign Minister
Russia's Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov earlier revealed that 27 Russian diplomats will be forced to leave the country on 30 January and the same amount will have to depart on 30 June 2022.
Antonov stressed that the matter of issuing visas for Russian diplomats travelling to the US remains acute. He slammed Washington for perpetuating the practice of intentionally separating the families of diplomats by denying some of them visas.
Popular comments
If Putin would just expose the United Nations for the evil they are committing the rest of us would get along just fine.
Dianna Gillespie
29 November, 16:16 GMT
