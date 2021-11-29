Registration was successful!
Two Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul
Two Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul
The hurricane previously caused flight cancellations in the Turkish city, while the authorities have also closed ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
hurricane
A roof collapsed in Istanbul on Monday, killing at least two people, according to the NTV broadcaster.
12:25 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 29.11.2021)
Being updated
