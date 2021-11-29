https://sputniknews.com/20211129/two-reported-dead-after-roof-collapses-due-to-hurricane-in-istanbul-1091109675.html

Two Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul

The hurricane previously caused flight cancellations in the Turkish city, while the authorities have also closed ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

A roof collapsed in Istanbul on Monday, killing at least two people, according to the NTV broadcaster.

