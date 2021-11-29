Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/two-reported-dead-after-roof-collapses-due-to-hurricane-in-istanbul-1091109675.html
Two Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul
Two Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul
The hurricane previously caused flight cancellations in the Turkish city, while the authorities have also closed ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait.
istanbul
turkey
hurricane
A roof collapsed in Istanbul on Monday, killing at least two people, according to the NTV broadcaster.
istanbul
turkey
istanbul, turkey, hurricane

Two Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul

12:25 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 29.11.2021)
The hurricane previously caused flight cancellations in the Turkish city, while the authorities have also closed ship traffic through the Bosphorus Strait.
A roof collapsed in Istanbul on Monday, killing at least two people, according to the NTV broadcaster.
