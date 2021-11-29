https://sputniknews.com/20211129/twitter-cto-parag-agrawal-to-replace-jack-dorsey-as-ceo-1091115676.html

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO

Twitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - Twitter chief technology officer, Parag Agrawal, is due to replace Jack Dorsey as CEO, Twitter announced on Monday. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

Agrawal has been with the company for more than a decade and has served as CTO since 2017, Twitter added.Agrawal took to Twitter to express his gratitude to Dorsey for leading the company through challenges.After the news about the change in the Twitter leadership, trading in its shares was halted on New York’s technology-dominated exchange Nasdaq for a short period of time as the shares rose 3.4% on the day to $48.68. By 11:04 a.m. ET (16:04 GMT), they were up 4.9%, trading at $49.38.

