'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens

An unexpected attack on the newly brought in mask rules came from Britain, where Piers Corbyn filmed a bizarre clip to protest against face coverings. The clip shows Corbyn and his supporters singing on the London Underground, with lyrics saying that "wearing a mask is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers". It also has the slogan "Resist, Defy, do not Comply".It is unclear who wrote the song, but Corbyn can be seen - at one point excitedly waving his arms like a conductor.The video attracted a backlash on Twitter, with netizens bemused by the video's surreal style and hurling insults at Corbyn for the song.
Apparently, British anti-mask activists are resorting to the power of art to ridicule the reinstated regulations in an eccentric manner.
