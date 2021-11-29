Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/trying-to-keep-fart-in-your-pants-piers-corbyns-anti-mask-video-baffles-netizens-1091106867.html
'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
Apparently, British anti-mask activists are resorting to the power of art to ridicule the reinstated regulations in an eccentric manner. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
An unexpected attack on the newly brought in mask rules came from Britain, where Piers Corbyn filmed a bizarre clip to protest against face coverings. The clip shows Corbyn and his supporters singing on the London Underground, with lyrics saying that "wearing a mask is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers". It also has the slogan "Resist, Defy, do not Comply".It is unclear who wrote the song, but Corbyn can be seen - at one point excitedly waving his arms like a conductor.The video attracted a backlash on Twitter, with netizens bemused by the video's surreal style and hurling insults at Corbyn for the song.
mask, uk

'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens

15:22 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
A man passes a poster showing a couple wearing protective face masks embracing in Shoreditch area of east London, following the introduction of measures to bring England out of the coronavirus lockdown, Thursday June 4, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Dominic Lipinski
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
Apparently, British anti-mask activists are resorting to the power of art to ridicule the reinstated regulations in an eccentric manner.
An unexpected attack on the newly brought in mask rules came from Britain, where Piers Corbyn filmed a bizarre clip to protest against face coverings. The clip shows Corbyn and his supporters singing on the London Underground, with lyrics saying that "wearing a mask is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers". It also has the slogan "Resist, Defy, do not Comply".
It is unclear who wrote the song, but Corbyn can be seen - at one point excitedly waving his arms like a conductor.
The video attracted a backlash on Twitter, with netizens bemused by the video's surreal style and hurling insults at Corbyn for the song.
© 2021 Sputnik.
