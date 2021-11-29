https://sputniknews.com/20211129/trying-to-keep-fart-in-your-pants-piers-corbyns-anti-mask-video-baffles-netizens-1091106867.html

'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens

'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens

Apparently, British anti-mask activists are resorting to the power of art to ridicule the reinstated regulations in an eccentric manner. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T15:22+0000

2021-11-29T15:22+0000

2021-11-29T15:22+0000

mask

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/03/1082243940_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3f12a98c7c04515e3b0541b7f3f2bbcb.jpg

An unexpected attack on the newly brought in mask rules came from Britain, where Piers Corbyn filmed a bizarre clip to protest against face coverings. The clip shows Corbyn and his supporters singing on the London Underground, with lyrics saying that "wearing a mask is like trying to keep a fart in your trousers". It also has the slogan "Resist, Defy, do not Comply".It is unclear who wrote the song, but Corbyn can be seen - at one point excitedly waving his arms like a conductor.The video attracted a backlash on Twitter, with netizens bemused by the video's surreal style and hurling insults at Corbyn for the song.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

mask, uk