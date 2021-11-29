https://sputniknews.com/20211129/priti-patel-to-hold-talks-on-migration-crisis-with-european-ministers-despite-french-snub-1091099517.html

Priti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub

Priti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub

The French uninvited UK Home Secretary Priti Patel from a Sunday meeting of European interior ministers and the European Commission in Calais on the migration... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T06:09+0000

2021-11-29T06:09+0000

2021-11-29T06:09+0000

migration

migrants

priti patel

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091100319_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_4533dde1e7fb88f6c536f79d389b6e16.jpg

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel insists she will hold negotiations with her European counterparts over the Channel migrant crisis after she was barred from a Sunday meeting in Calais.On Sunday, she held phone talks with Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol, saying that London and Amsterdam have agreed to work together on the issue.Sunday's meeting was called days after an inflatable dinghy with migrants capsized off Calais in the English Channel on 24 November, killing 27 people. France and Britain have since blamed each other for the tragic incident.Patel's invitation to the meeting in France, where she was expected to discuss the migrant crisis with European interior ministers, was cancelled last week after Boris Johnson shared an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron. In the letter, the British prime minister offered France to establish reciprocal maritime patrols in each other's waters, as well as joint patrols to prevent channel crossings. He also proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the English Channel to be returned to France.Paris, however, blasted Johnson for making the letter public and said it was "formally poor and its content inappropriate". According to the French authorities, "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.

https://sputniknews.com/20211128/france-blames-uk-for-channel-drownings-for-being-too-attractive-to-migrants-1091092544.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

migration, migrants, priti patel, uk