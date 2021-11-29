Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/priti-patel-to-hold-talks-on-migration-crisis-with-european-ministers-despite-french-snub-1091099517.html
Priti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub
Priti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub
The French uninvited UK Home Secretary Priti Patel from a Sunday meeting of European interior ministers and the European Commission in Calais on the migration... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel insists she will hold negotiations with her European counterparts over the Channel migrant crisis after she was barred from a Sunday meeting in Calais.On Sunday, she held phone talks with Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol, saying that London and Amsterdam have agreed to work together on the issue.Sunday's meeting was called days after an inflatable dinghy with migrants capsized off Calais in the English Channel on 24 November, killing 27 people. France and Britain have since blamed each other for the tragic incident.Patel's invitation to the meeting in France, where she was expected to discuss the migrant crisis with European interior ministers, was cancelled last week after Boris Johnson shared an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron. In the letter, the British prime minister offered France to establish reciprocal maritime patrols in each other's waters, as well as joint patrols to prevent channel crossings. He also proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the English Channel to be returned to France.Paris, however, blasted Johnson for making the letter public and said it was "formally poor and its content inappropriate". According to the French authorities, "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.
migration, migrants, priti patel, uk

Priti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub

06:09 GMT 29.11.2021
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for the remembrance mass of MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, at Westminster Cathedral in London, Britain, November 23, 2021.
Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel arrives for the remembrance mass of MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death during a meeting with constituents, at Westminster Cathedral in London, Britain, November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Toby Melville - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Evgeny Mikhaylov
The French uninvited UK Home Secretary Priti Patel from a Sunday meeting of European interior ministers and the European Commission in Calais on the migration crisis, shortly after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged French President Emmanuel Macron to "take back" illegal migrants who cross the Channel to Britain.
UK Home Secretary Priti Patel insists she will hold negotiations with her European counterparts over the Channel migrant crisis after she was barred from a Sunday meeting in Calais.
On Sunday, she held phone talks with Dutch Migration Minister Ankie Broekers-Knol, saying that London and Amsterdam have agreed to work together on the issue.

"They agreed that the tragic incidents of last week demonstrate the need for European partners to work together. It was clear that shared problems needed shared solutions... The home secretary expressed that it was unfortunate that she wouldn't be present at the meeting of interior ministers in Calais to discuss the issue", the Home Office said in a statement.

Meeting in response to cross-Channel migration, in Calais - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
France Blames UK for Channel Drownings for Being 'Too Attractive' to Migrants
Yesterday, 20:56 GMT
Sunday's meeting was called days after an inflatable dinghy with migrants capsized off Calais in the English Channel on 24 November, killing 27 people. France and Britain have since blamed each other for the tragic incident.
Patel's invitation to the meeting in France, where she was expected to discuss the migrant crisis with European interior ministers, was cancelled last week after Boris Johnson shared an open letter to President Emmanuel Macron. In the letter, the British prime minister offered France to establish reciprocal maritime patrols in each other's waters, as well as joint patrols to prevent channel crossings. He also proposed a bilateral readmission agreement that would allow illegal migrants who cross the English Channel to be returned to France.
Paris, however, blasted Johnson for making the letter public and said it was "formally poor and its content inappropriate". According to the French authorities, "there is bad immigration management" in Britain.
