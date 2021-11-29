https://sputniknews.com/20211129/president-joe-biden-delivers-update-on-us-response-to-omicron-coronavirus-variant-1091112279.html

President Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant

The new strain that emerged in South Africa was dubbed Omicron by the WHO. The organisation believes that the variant may pose a serious threat due to "an... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden is giving an update on the measures his administration plans to introduce to stop the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country. Previously, Biden imposed travel bans on eight African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi), which are considered to be the main cluster of the mutation. Several people travelling from the region have been diagnosed with the Omicron strain in recent past days in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Austria, Israel, and many other countries.There have been no confirmed cases of the variant in the US so far; however, at least two cases have been identified in neighbouring Canada.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

