Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE VIDEO: President Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/president-joe-biden-delivers-update-on-us-response-to-omicron-coronavirus-variant-1091112279.html
President Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
President Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
The new strain that emerged in South Africa was dubbed Omicron by the WHO. The organisation believes that the variant may pose a serious threat due to "an... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T17:03+0000
2021-11-29T17:04+0000
omicron covid strain
joe biden
us
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090977746_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95cdcfb1ddf6bb2c28ae1c04f48601c7.jpg
US President Joe Biden is giving an update on the measures his administration plans to introduce to stop the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country. Previously, Biden imposed travel bans on eight African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi), which are considered to be the main cluster of the mutation. Several people travelling from the region have been diagnosed with the Omicron strain in recent past days in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Austria, Israel, and many other countries.There have been no confirmed cases of the variant in the US so far; however, at least two cases have been identified in neighbouring Canada.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
President Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
President Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
2021-11-29T17:03+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/18/1090977746_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_344066b75609eb1beee2c0332cfe1b6a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, coronavirus, covid-19, видео

President Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant

17:03 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 17:04 GMT 29.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciIn this Oct. 25, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks at NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex to promote his economic agenda in Kearny, N.J. Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century
In this Oct. 25, 2021, photo, President Joe Biden speaks at NJ Transit Meadowlands Maintenance Complex to promote his economic agenda in Kearny, N.J. Biden promised to show the world that democracies can work to meet the challenges of the 21st century - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
The new strain that emerged in South Africa was dubbed Omicron by the WHO. The organisation believes that the variant may pose a serious threat due to "an unprecedented number of spike mutations".
US President Joe Biden is giving an update on the measures his administration plans to introduce to stop the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain in the country.
Previously, Biden imposed travel bans on eight African countries (South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi), which are considered to be the main cluster of the mutation. Several people travelling from the region have been diagnosed with the Omicron strain in recent past days in Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Austria, Israel, and many other countries.
There have been no confirmed cases of the variant in the US so far; however, at least two cases have been identified in neighbouring Canada.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:03 GMTPresident Joe Biden Delivers Update on US Response to Omicron Coronavirus Variant
17:02 GMTTwitter CTO Parag Agrawal to Replace Jack Dorsey as CEO
16:49 GMTGerman Inflation Rate Soars to 29-Year High of 5.2% – Statistics
15:44 GMTNew Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
15:37 GMTSwedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
15:35 GMTRihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
15:23 GMT12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'
15:22 GMT'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
15:18 GMTRDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
14:44 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Among Fully Vaccinated on the Rise in India As Omicron Variant Fears Escalate
14:23 GMTJack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO
14:19 GMTDOJ Prosecutors Say Bannon Trying 'to Have His Trial Through the Press' Rather Than in Court
14:03 GMTLabour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
13:55 GMTAcademics: There Are Ways to Solve Channel Crisis But France & EU Unwilling to Help Post-Brexit UK
13:54 GMTIran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
13:33 GMTChina Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan
13:33 GMTWatch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
13:14 GMTHindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
13:04 GMTPoll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
12:55 GMT'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US