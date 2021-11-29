https://sputniknews.com/20211129/poll-majority-of-scottish-people-back-doubling-anti-poverty-payment-in-decembers-budget-1091110722.html

Poll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget

Poll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget

LONDON (Sputnik) – The majority of the Scottish people wants the regional government to double a £10-a-week ($13) anti-poverty payment in the December budget... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T13:04+0000

2021-11-29T13:04+0000

2021-11-29T13:04+0000

scotland

payment

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/28/1057392872_0:60:2049:1212_1920x0_80_0_0_148565b23bb0501f8e72c4a419aaa5c4.jpg

According to the survey conducted by the Survation polling firm for the End Child Poverty coalition, 57% of the 1,045 people polled said next month's budget should be used to double the payment immediately, with 26% disagreeing and 17% saying they did not know, but if the latter category is excluded support surge to 68%.Peter Kelly, director of Poverty Alliance, a network of organisations and individuals working together to end poverty in Scotland, said the poll made clear that the Scottish people "overwhelmingly support taking action now to stem the rising tide of child poverty."After retaining power in May, the ruling Scottish National Party pledged to double the payment as soon as possible, but anti-poverty campaigners demand the move to be implemented immediately.According to the Scottish tabloid Daily Record, over 100 charities, faith groups, trade unions, civic organizations and academics have signed an open letter calling on Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to use December's budget to deliver a £20 a week payment.The media outlet said that around 240,000 children are living in the grip of poverty in Scotland.

scotland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

scotland, payment, uk