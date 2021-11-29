Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/poll-majority-of-scottish-people-back-doubling-anti-poverty-payment-in-decembers-budget-1091110722.html
Poll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
Poll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
LONDON (Sputnik) – The majority of the Scottish people wants the regional government to double a £10-a-week ($13) anti-poverty payment in the December budget... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T13:04+0000
2021-11-29T13:04+0000
scotland
payment
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/28/1057392872_0:60:2049:1212_1920x0_80_0_0_148565b23bb0501f8e72c4a419aaa5c4.jpg
According to the survey conducted by the Survation polling firm for the End Child Poverty coalition, 57% of the 1,045 people polled said next month's budget should be used to double the payment immediately, with 26% disagreeing and 17% saying they did not know, but if the latter category is excluded support surge to 68%.Peter Kelly, director of Poverty Alliance, a network of organisations and individuals working together to end poverty in Scotland, said the poll made clear that the Scottish people "overwhelmingly support taking action now to stem the rising tide of child poverty."After retaining power in May, the ruling Scottish National Party pledged to double the payment as soon as possible, but anti-poverty campaigners demand the move to be implemented immediately.According to the Scottish tabloid Daily Record, over 100 charities, faith groups, trade unions, civic organizations and academics have signed an open letter calling on Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to use December's budget to deliver a £20 a week payment.The media outlet said that around 240,000 children are living in the grip of poverty in Scotland.
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105739/28/1057392872_0:0:1813:1360_1920x0_80_0_0_e29b17abd4d9420ff74e223c61e6902f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
scotland, payment, uk

Poll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget

13:04 GMT 29.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Victor / British poundsBritish pounds
British pounds - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Victor / British pounds
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – The majority of the Scottish people wants the regional government to double a £10-a-week ($13) anti-poverty payment in the December budget amid concerns over the increasing level of child poverty in Scotland, a new poll released on Monday has found.
According to the survey conducted by the Survation polling firm for the End Child Poverty coalition, 57% of the 1,045 people polled said next month's budget should be used to double the payment immediately, with 26% disagreeing and 17% saying they did not know, but if the latter category is excluded support surge to 68%.
Peter Kelly, director of Poverty Alliance, a network of organisations and individuals working together to end poverty in Scotland, said the poll made clear that the Scottish people "overwhelmingly support taking action now to stem the rising tide of child poverty."

"Children and families living in the grip of poverty right now simply cannot wait. Scottish ministers must listen to people across the country who are calling on them to do the right thing, and double the Scottish Child Payment now," Kelly was quoted as saying in a statement released by his organisation.

After retaining power in May, the ruling Scottish National Party pledged to double the payment as soon as possible, but anti-poverty campaigners demand the move to be implemented immediately.
According to the Scottish tabloid Daily Record, over 100 charities, faith groups, trade unions, civic organizations and academics have signed an open letter calling on Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to use December's budget to deliver a £20 a week payment.
The media outlet said that around 240,000 children are living in the grip of poverty in Scotland.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:14 GMTHindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
13:04 GMTPoll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
12:55 GMT'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
12:52 GMTRussia Could Ink $2Bln in Military Deals With India Amid Modi-Putin Talks, Media Claims
12:51 GMT6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
12:46 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell to Go on Trial in New York City
12:25 GMTTwo Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul - Photos, Videos
12:24 GMTWSJ: Taliban Had Sleeper Agents in Every Major City, Who Aided Swift Downfall of US-Backed Gov't
12:10 GMTFrance Sets 10 December Deadline for End of Fishing License Talks With UK
12:09 GMTNissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030
11:59 GMTPrince Charles to Reaffirm UK-Barbados' 'Trusted Partnership' as Nation Set to Cut Ties With Crown
11:52 GMTBill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion
11:46 GMTLeningrad Region Food Companies to Supply Products to UAE
11:38 GMTGermany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
11:33 GMTJailed UK Climate Activist on Hunger Strike Is Moved to Prison's Hospital
11:22 GMTKremlin: No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting on 2 December
11:13 GMTMerriam-Webster Declares 'Vaccine' Word of Year 2021
10:03 GMTPakistan Rejects New Delhi's Offer of Using Indian Trucks to Send Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
09:57 GMT'A Ratings Bonanza': Trump Challenges Media, Politicians to Public Debate Over '2020 Election Fraud'
09:25 GMT'He Probably Won't Play': Djokovic's Dad Accuses Australian Open of 'Blackmail' Over Vaccine Mandate