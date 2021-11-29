Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/over-30-hospitals-in-new-york-to-cease-elective-procedures-amid-covid-19-surge-1091123092.html
Over 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
Over 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 30 hospitals in New York State will cease elective procedures as a result of the insufficient bad capacity amid the COVID-19... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
new york city
hospitals
pandemic
covid-19
kathy hochul
“We are talking about approximately 32-36 hospitals that have fallen in that category of having 10 percent or less bad capacity,” Hochul said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.The hospitals will cease non-essential procedures beginning on December 3, Hochul said, adding that the state authorities will reassess the situation on January 15.“Currently, we have 2,829 people in hospitals right now. We know that the trend is continuing in a bad direction,” Hochul also said.The governor noted that more than 95 percent of the residents received at least one vaccine shot, but pointed out that the overall immunization rate in upstate New York is worse than in other areas.Wadsworth Center Laboratory of Viral Diseases head Kirsten St. George reassured residents that the new Omicron variant had not reached the region yet.On November 27, Hochul issued a state of emergency in the state due to a spike in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, according to her executive order.
new york city
new york city, hospitals, pandemic, covid-19, kathy hochul

Over 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge

22:05 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 29.11.2021)
Ambulances fill the bay at New York Presbyterian Hospital, in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Ambulances fill the bay at New York Presbyterian Hospital, in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Richard Drew
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 30 hospitals in New York State will cease elective procedures as a result of the insufficient bad capacity amid the COVID-19 surge, Governor Kathy Hochul said.
"We are talking about approximately 32-36 hospitals that have fallen in that category of having 10 percent or less bad capacity," Hochul said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.
The hospitals will cease non-essential procedures beginning on December 3, Hochul said, adding that the state authorities will reassess the situation on January 15.
"Currently, we have 2,829 people in hospitals right now. We know that the trend is continuing in a bad direction," Hochul also said.
A health worker walks past a mural by the graffiti artist Badsura, at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
Omicron COVID Strain
New Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
15:44 GMT
The governor noted that more than 95 percent of the residents received at least one vaccine shot, but pointed out that the overall immunization rate in upstate New York is worse than in other areas.
Wadsworth Center Laboratory of Viral Diseases head Kirsten St. George reassured residents that the new Omicron variant had not reached the region yet.
"We just checked international databases, and still nothing reported in New York and anywhere in the United States," she explained during the same press briefing.
On November 27, Hochul issued a state of emergency in the state due to a spike in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, according to her executive order.
