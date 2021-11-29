Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/over-30-hospitals-in-new-york-to-cease-elective-procedures-amid-covid-19-surge-1091123092.html
Over 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
Over 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 30 hospitals in New York State will cease elective procedures as a result of the insufficient bad capacity amid the COVID-19... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T22:05+0000
2021-11-29T22:05+0000
2021-11-29T22:06+0000
new york city
hospitals
pandemic
covid-19
kathy hochul
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091123067_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_be7828f06956d3aca72664802cf83b72.jpg
“We are talking about approximately 32-36 hospitals that have fallen in that category of having 10 percent or less bad capacity,” Hochul said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.The hospitals will cease non-essential procedures beginning on December 3, Hochul said, adding that the state authorities will reassess the situation on January 15.“Currently, we have 2,829 people in hospitals right now. We know that the trend is continuing in a bad direction,” Hochul also said.The governor noted that more than 95 percent of the residents received at least one vaccine shot, but pointed out that the overall immunization rate in upstate New York is worse than in other areas.Wadsworth Center Laboratory of Viral Diseases head Kirsten St. George reassured residents that the new Omicron variant had not reached the region yet.On November 27, Hochul issued a state of emergency in the state due to a spike in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, according to her executive order.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/new-omicron-covid-variant-may-cause-stagflation-economist-warns-1091114306.html
new york city
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091123067_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d73ce9e43ccbedd7e6c252e8961bbfc7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
new york city, hospitals, pandemic, covid-19, kathy hochul
Over 30 Hospitals in New York to Cease Elective Procedures Amid COVID-19 Surge 22:05 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 22:06 GMT 29.11.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 30 hospitals in New York State will cease elective procedures as a result of the insufficient bad capacity amid the COVID-19 surge, Governor Kathy Hochul said.
“We are talking about approximately 32-36 hospitals that have fallen in that category of having 10 percent or less bad capacity,” Hochul said during a virtual press briefing on Monday.
The hospitals will cease non-essential procedures beginning on December 3, Hochul said, adding that the state authorities will reassess the situation on January 15.
“Currently, we have 2,829 people in hospitals right now. We know that the trend is continuing in a bad direction,” Hochul also said.
The governor noted that more than 95 percent of the residents received at least one vaccine shot, but pointed out that the overall immunization rate in upstate New York is worse than in other areas.
Wadsworth Center Laboratory of Viral Diseases head Kirsten St. George reassured residents that the new Omicron variant had not reached the region yet.
“We just checked international databases, and still nothing reported in New York and anywhere in the United States,” she explained during the same press briefing.
On November 27, Hochul
issued a state of emergency
in the state due to a spike in new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, according to her executive order.