https://sputniknews.com/20211129/over-2000-people-protest-against-covid-19-measures-in-prague---reports-1091096875.html

Over 2,000 People Protest Against COVID-19 Measures in Prague - Reports

Over 2,000 People Protest Against COVID-19 Measures in Prague - Reports

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - More than 2,000 people took to the streets in the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting against fresh coronavirus restrictions, Czech TV... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T02:36+0000

2021-11-29T02:36+0000

2021-11-29T02:36+0000

czech republic

prague

europe

protest

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091096849_0:156:3072:1884_1920x0_80_0_0_0b5fb953bfe0747062240a106c86732e.jpg

The demonstrators, mostly young people under the age of 30, were not wearing face masks and were calling on the Czech government to lift the bans on mass gatherings, cancel limited hours for bars and night clubs and allow unvaccinated people to participate in cultural and sports events.Police took action only against some of the most zealous violators at the Sunday demonstration, which was organized despite the Czech lockdown applicable to those who have not been vaccinated.There are currently over 267,000 active coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic. About 68 percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.The Czech Republic introduced new emergency measures this past week in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection.

https://sputniknews.com/20211127/health-agency-new-covid-strain-poses-high-to-very-high-risk-to-europe-1091066436.html

czech republic

prague

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

czech republic, prague, europe, protest, coronavirus