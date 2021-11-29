Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/over-2000-people-protest-against-covid-19-measures-in-prague---reports-1091096875.html
Over 2,000 People Protest Against COVID-19 Measures in Prague - Reports
Over 2,000 People Protest Against COVID-19 Measures in Prague - Reports
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - More than 2,000 people took to the streets in the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting against fresh coronavirus restrictions, Czech TV... 29.11.2021
The demonstrators, mostly young people under the age of 30, were not wearing face masks and were calling on the Czech government to lift the bans on mass gatherings, cancel limited hours for bars and night clubs and allow unvaccinated people to participate in cultural and sports events.Police took action only against some of the most zealous violators at the Sunday demonstration, which was organized despite the Czech lockdown applicable to those who have not been vaccinated.There are currently over 267,000 active coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic. About 68 percent of the country's population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.The Czech Republic introduced new emergency measures this past week in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection.
czech republic, prague, europe, protest, coronavirus

Over 2,000 People Protest Against COVID-19 Measures in Prague - Reports

02:36 GMT 29.11.2021
A person holds an anti-vaccination sign during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 28, 2021
A person holds an anti-vaccination sign during a protest against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures, in Prague, Czech Republic, November 28, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / DAVID W CERNY
PRAGUE (Sputnik) - More than 2,000 people took to the streets in the Czech capital on Sunday, protesting against fresh coronavirus restrictions, Czech TV reports.
The demonstrators, mostly young people under the age of 30, were not wearing face masks and were calling on the Czech government to lift the bans on mass gatherings, cancel limited hours for bars and night clubs and allow unvaccinated people to participate in cultural and sports events.
Police took action only against some of the most zealous violators at the Sunday demonstration, which was organized despite the Czech lockdown applicable to those who have not been vaccinated.
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine placed on displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
Health Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
27 November, 13:49 GMT
There are currently over 267,000 active coronavirus cases in the Czech Republic. About 68 percent of the country’s population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Czech Republic introduced new emergency measures this past week in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus infection.
