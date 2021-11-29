Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/nissan-wants-electrified-vehicles-to-account-for-50-of-global-model-range-by-2030-1091109193.html
Nissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030
Nissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese car manufacturer Nissan unveiled its Ambition 2030 plan on Monday with which it intends to invest heavily in making electric and... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T12:09+0000
2021-11-29T12:09+0000
nissan
cars
automobile
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103856/92/1038569247_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b1c26938bd1e36baf3b227e3e4bbfae.jpg
The company is planning to build its long-term strategy, Ambition 2030, around the concept of electrification, with the intention of investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) within five years to accelerate the electrification of its line-up as well as a level of technology innovation.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103856/92/1038569247_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_37b61909b0b0e03b7e3371c925265fbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nissan, cars, automobile

Nissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030

12:09 GMT 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kim Kyung-HoonНовая модель автомобиля Nissan на автосалоне в Пекине
Новая модель автомобиля Nissan на автосалоне в Пекине - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese car manufacturer Nissan unveiled its Ambition 2030 plan on Monday with which it intends to invest heavily in making electric and hybrid vehicles half of its global variety by introducing 23 new car models.

"Based on customer demands for a diverse range of exciting vehicles, Nissan will introduce 23 new electrified models [EV], including 15 new EVs by the fiscal year 2030, aiming for an electrification mix of more than 50% globally across the Nissan and INFINITI brands," Nissan said in a statement.

The company is planning to build its long-term strategy, Ambition 2030, around the concept of electrification, with the intention of investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) within five years to accelerate the electrification of its line-up as well as a level of technology innovation.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:25 GMTTwo Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul
12:24 GMTWSJ: Taliban Had Sleeper Agents in Every Major City, Who Aided Swift Downfall of US-Backed Gov't
12:10 GMTFrance Sets 10 December Deadline for End of Fishing License Talks With UK
12:09 GMTNissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030
11:59 GMTPrince Charles to Reaffirm UK-Barbados' 'Trusted Partnership' as Nation Set to Cut Ties With Crown
11:52 GMTBill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion
11:46 GMTLeningrad Region Food Companies to Supply Products to UAE
11:38 GMTGermany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
11:33 GMTJailed UK Climate Activist on Hunger Strike Is Moved to Prison's Hospital
11:22 GMTKremlin: No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting on 2 December
11:13 GMTMerriam-Webster Declares 'Vaccine' Word of Year 2021
10:03 GMTPakistan Rejects New Delhi's Offer of Using Indian Trucks to Send Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
09:57 GMT'A Ratings Bonanza': Trump Challenges Media, Politicians to Public Debate Over '2020 Election Fraud'
09:25 GMT'He Probably Won't Play': Djokovic's Dad Accuses Australian Open of 'Blackmail' Over Vaccine Mandate
09:02 GMT'Chinese Babydoll Army': Indian Netizens Mock Clip of PLA Troops Dancing in Snowy Mountains
08:47 GMTGeorgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court
08:36 GMTPrince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone
08:18 GMTAs Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Will Israel Ever Exercise Military Option?
08:04 GMTOmicron Variant: Panic Grips Indian Officials as Passenger From South Africa Tests COVID-Positive
08:01 GMT'Omnibus of Omnishambles': Boris Johnson Facing SNP Motion of Censure in Parliament