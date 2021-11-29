https://sputniknews.com/20211129/nissan-wants-electrified-vehicles-to-account-for-50-of-global-model-range-by-2030-1091109193.html

Nissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030

Nissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Japanese car manufacturer Nissan unveiled its Ambition 2030 plan on Monday with which it intends to invest heavily in making electric and... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T12:09+0000

2021-11-29T12:09+0000

2021-11-29T12:09+0000

nissan

cars

automobile

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103856/92/1038569247_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b1c26938bd1e36baf3b227e3e4bbfae.jpg

The company is planning to build its long-term strategy, Ambition 2030, around the concept of electrification, with the intention of investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) within five years to accelerate the electrification of its line-up as well as a level of technology innovation.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nissan, cars, automobile