Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/new-omicron-covid-variant-may-cause-stagflation-economist-warns-1091114306.html
New Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
New Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted by about 800 points or 2.5% amid concerns over Omicron, a newly detected variant of COVID-19. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T15:44+0000
2021-11-29T15:44+0000
omicron covid strain
us
strain
markets
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
variant
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091112679_341:295:2845:1703_1920x0_80_0_0_b8f84740b407c0670bbe8683ac8753b5.jpg
Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for the financial services firm Allianz, has warned of far-reaching repercussions of the new COVID Omicron strain, which may seriously shake up the markets.In an interview with Fox News, El-Erian argued that “the marketplace is worried about two things: one, that yet another variant of COVID is going to hit them hard” in terms on additional restrictions slapped on travel and food sectors.An economic condition caused by a combination of slow economic growth, high unemployment, and rising prices, stagflation occurred in the US and UK in the 1970s as a result of monetary and fiscal policies as well as an oil embargo.Referring to the US, El-Erian told Fox News that the time is ripe “for a change in policy at the Fed”, which he claimed “may be easier with someone who hasn’t repeated over and over again that inflation is transitory, don’t worry about it, it’s going away”.El-Erian said that he doesn’t think the US government has “an issue with demand” and that “the problem is the supply side”.The economist warned that “unless we [the government] fix ​the ​supply side, it will contaminate the demand side”, adding, “So, that’s why it’s really important to focus on two big issues that we have. Supply disruptions and inflation”.WHO Says Not Enough Data on New Strain Yet The World Health Organisation (WHO) has, meanwhile, asserted that there isn't enough data yet to state that the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more dangerous than the Delta strain."The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors", the WHO said in a statement.On Friday, the UN health agency identified the new strain, first detected in South Africa, as one of concern, as it is reported to be more transmissible and possibly more dangerous. The WHO dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.The new strain sparked alarm across the world, with many countries imposing travel bans on southern African nations or closing their borders altogether.
https://sputniknews.com/20211127/health-agency-new-covid-strain-poses-high-to-very-high-risk-to-europe-1091066436.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211128/fauci-tells-biden-it-will-take-2-weeks-to-have-full-information-on-omicron-strain-1091095485.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091112679_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_36028a1de052fdbed34a0fb90e3f1238.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, strain, markets, uk, coronavirus, covid-19, variant

New Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns

15:44 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixA health worker walks past a mural by the graffiti artist Badsura, at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 27, 2021
A health worker walks past a mural by the graffiti artist Badsura, at the Ana Francisca Perez de Leon II public Hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, March 27, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Matias Delacroix
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted by about 800 points or 2.5% amid concerns over Omicron, a newly detected variant of COVID-19.
Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for the financial services firm Allianz, has warned of far-reaching repercussions of the new COVID Omicron strain, which may seriously shake up the markets.
In an interview with Fox News, El-Erian argued that “the marketplace is worried about two things: one, that yet another variant of COVID is going to hit them hard” in terms on additional restrictions slapped on travel and food sectors.
“And issue number two, the marketplace is worried also that this will cause more inflation, that the supply chain will be disrupted even more. Those two things together: lower growth, high inflation are stagflation, and that’s what the market is worried about right now”, the economist asserted.
An economic condition caused by a combination of slow economic growth, high unemployment, and rising prices, stagflation occurred in the US and UK in the 1970s as a result of monetary and fiscal policies as well as an oil embargo.
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine placed on displayed EU flag are seen in this illustration picture - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.11.2021
Health Agency: New COVID Strain Poses 'High to Very High Risk' to Europe
27 November, 13:49 GMT
Referring to the US, El-Erian told Fox News that the time is ripe “for a change in policy at the Fed”, which he claimed “may be easier with someone who hasn’t repeated over and over again that inflation is transitory, don’t worry about it, it’s going away”.

“​I​nflation is not transitory and it’s really important for the Fed to realise this, because the worst thing that can happen is that in addition to the supply disruption, which they can’t do anything about, in addition to labour shortages, they destabilise our expectations and we change behaviour even faster”, he pointed out.

El-Erian said that he doesn’t think the US government has “an issue with demand” and that “the problem is the supply side”.
The economist warned that “unless we [the government] fix ​the ​supply side, it will contaminate the demand side”, adding, “So, that’s why it’s really important to focus on two big issues that we have. Supply disruptions and inflation”.

WHO Says Not Enough Data on New Strain Yet

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has, meanwhile, asserted that there isn't enough data yet to state that the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more dangerous than the Delta strain.
"The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors", the WHO said in a statement.
Dr. Mayank Amin draws a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before giving a booster dose at Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., August 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2021
Fauci Tells Biden It Will Take 2 Weeks to Have Full Information on Omicron Strain
Yesterday, 23:58 GMT
This was echoed by Melita Vujnovic, the WHO's representative in Russia, who told the YouTube show "Soloviev Live" that "it seems to me that there should be no panic, as we do not know yet […] if this virus bypasses a vaccine, how much it will decrease effectiveness of any vaccine - we do not know this, at the moment".
On Friday, the UN health agency identified the new strain, first detected in South Africa, as one of concern, as it is reported to be more transmissible and possibly more dangerous. The WHO dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.
The new strain sparked alarm across the world, with many countries imposing travel bans on southern African nations or closing their borders altogether.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:44 GMTNew Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns
15:37 GMTSwedish Parliament Votes Andersson for Prime Minister Again After Surprise Resignation
15:35 GMTRihanna Stuns Netizens With Her Company’s Pyjamas With 'Derriere Cleavage'
15:23 GMT12 Indian Politicians Suspended From Parliamentary Session, Opposition Brands Move 'Undemocratic'
15:22 GMT'Trying to Keep Fart in Your Pants': Piers Corbyn's Anti-Mask Video Baffles Netizens
15:18 GMTRDIF: New Sputnik V Version Adapted to Omicron Variant in Development
14:44 GMTCOVID-19 Cases Among Fully Vaccinated on the Rise in India As Omicron Variant Fears Escalate
14:23 GMTJack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO
14:19 GMTDOJ Prosecutors Say Bannon Trying 'to Have His Trial Through the Press' Rather Than in Court
14:03 GMTLabour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
13:55 GMTAcademics: There Are Ways to Solve Channel Crisis But France & EU Unwilling to Help Post-Brexit UK
13:54 GMTIran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
13:33 GMTChina Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan
13:33 GMTWatch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
13:14 GMTHindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
13:04 GMTPoll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
12:55 GMT'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
12:52 GMTRussia Could Ink $2Bln in Military Deals With India Amid Modi-Putin Talks, Media Claims
12:51 GMT6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
12:46 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell to Go on Trial in New York City