New Omicron COVID Variant May Cause Stagflation, Economist Warns

On Friday, the Dow Jones industrial average plummeted by about 800 points or 2.5% amid concerns over Omicron, a newly detected variant of COVID-19.

Mohamed El-Erian, the chief economic adviser for the financial services firm Allianz, has warned of far-reaching repercussions of the new COVID Omicron strain, which may seriously shake up the markets.In an interview with Fox News, El-Erian argued that “the marketplace is worried about two things: one, that yet another variant of COVID is going to hit them hard” in terms on additional restrictions slapped on travel and food sectors.An economic condition caused by a combination of slow economic growth, high unemployment, and rising prices, stagflation occurred in the US and UK in the 1970s as a result of monetary and fiscal policies as well as an oil embargo.Referring to the US, El-Erian told Fox News that the time is ripe “for a change in policy at the Fed”, which he claimed “may be easier with someone who hasn’t repeated over and over again that inflation is transitory, don’t worry about it, it’s going away”.El-Erian said that he doesn’t think the US government has “an issue with demand” and that “the problem is the supply side”.The economist warned that “unless we [the government] fix ​the ​supply side, it will contaminate the demand side”, adding, “So, that’s why it’s really important to focus on two big issues that we have. Supply disruptions and inflation”.WHO Says Not Enough Data on New Strain Yet The World Health Organisation (WHO) has, meanwhile, asserted that there isn't enough data yet to state that the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more dangerous than the Delta strain."The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors", the WHO said in a statement.On Friday, the UN health agency identified the new strain, first detected in South Africa, as one of concern, as it is reported to be more transmissible and possibly more dangerous. The WHO dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.The new strain sparked alarm across the world, with many countries imposing travel bans on southern African nations or closing their borders altogether.

