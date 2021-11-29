https://sputniknews.com/20211129/netizens-split-as-indian-comedian-munawar-faruqui-hints-at-quitting-stand-up-1091099222.html

Netizens Split as Indian Comedian Munawar Faruqui Hints at Quitting Stand-up

Indian stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on 1 January 2021 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The arrest was... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091101968_0:112:1440:922_1920x0_80_0_0_c7efcc55f612b717e1a5b7100177c73b.jpg

Social media users were left with mixed feelings after Indian comedian Munawar Faruqui hinted at ending his stand-up career on Sunday. Faruqui was scheduled to perform at the Good Shepherd Auditorium in Bengaluru on Sunday evening, but hours before his show, Bengaluru Police cancelled his show, citing a law and order situation and labelled him "controversial".After the city police axed Faruqui's show, the comedian shared a post on social media platforms saying: "Hatred won, an artist lost. I'm done, goodbye. Injustice".The comedian's fans urged him to "stay strong".One Twitter user suggested that the government is afraid of Faruqui despite having a majority in parliament.Slamming the behaviour of the Bengaluru Police as "shameful" another user said that law enforcement cannot be scared of those who wish to disturb the law and order situation in the city.A letter was sent by the Bengaluru Police to the organisers of the show, asking for the stand-up comedian's programme to be cancelled."It has been learned that cases have been registered against him [Munawar Faruqui] in several states. There is credible information that several organisations oppose this stand-up comedy show and this could create chaos and disturb public peace and harmony which may further lead to law and order problems", said the letter.Meanwhile, another netizen went on to question "democracy" as several others extended support for Faruqui.While Faruqui's fans stood by him, a lot of users asked the comedian to "apologise" for "his acts on Hindu Gods", saying "good riddance" regarding his suspected decision to quit comedy.Sharing a news clip about police in Bengaluru cancelling the comedian’s show, one user said that "Muslims would have played football with Faruqui's head if he had mocked Allah".Faruqui has been unable to peform in India since he was arrested in January 2021. However, he was granted bail by the Supreme Court of India in February.The comedian was arrested after Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party politician and chief of Hind Rakshak Sangathan, accused him of making insulting remarks about Hindu deities. He was also blamed for making such remarks against federal Home Minister Amit Shah, and allegedly mocking Karsevaks (religious volunteers) who were killed in Godhra, a place in Gujarat during a train burning incident in 2002, leading to the deaths of 59 people, mainly Hindu pilgrims.The Bengaluru show was his 12th successive show to be cancelled this year.

india

