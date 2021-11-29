https://sputniknews.com/20211129/market-bull-expects-us-fed-reserve-to-lift-interest-rates-six-times-til-2024-due-to-high-inflation-1091095767.html

Market Bull Expects US Fed. Reserve to Lift Interest Rates Six Times til 2024 due to High Inflation

Prices for personal consumption expenditures, or Core PCE, jumped 4.1% in October from a year ago, the highest increase since January 1991, according to the... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

Inflation has tempered the view of a long-time US market bull, CNBC reported, citing Phil Orlando of Federated Hermes, who spoke to the outlet about the current inflation crisis.Orlando said he believes the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates six times over the next two years to contain the enormous price increases across the board, from automobiles to housing to groceries.Orlando is highly concerned by recent inflation figures, as both personal consumption expenditures and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) are increasing at their fastest rates in three decades.According to Orlando, this is what might catch Wall Street off guard, influencing the markets.The expert, on the other hand, feels the Fed is aware of the gravity of the problem. He points to the decision to start tapering this month as one example.Orlando said in the current situation he favors equities in the energy, minerals, and industrials sectors in a rising rate environment because of their capacity to recoup growing business costs, raise prices, and boost profits.The Fed's preferred Core PCE inflation index excludes food and energy from its calculations. Food and energy are included in the CPI index of the Labor Department, which tracks what consumers pay for items.In the meantime, according to a new poll, inflation was voted the "most important issue facing America" by poll respondents in the United States. Concerns about inflation cross party lines, as over 69% of Democrats think inflation has had "some" impact on their lives. At the same time, 79% percent of independents and 90% of Republicans agree.And, according to this week's minutes of the Fed's monthly meeting, the Federal Reserve is poised to phase out the pandemic-era stimulus it has been providing the US economy more swiftly, as the billions of dollars it spends each month fuel runaway inflation.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdowns and other disruptions, the US economy declined by a total of 3.5% in 2020. This year's growth has been uneven, with annualized growth of 3.5% in the first quarter, 3.6% in the second, and 2.1% in the third.

