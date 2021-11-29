https://sputniknews.com/20211129/leningrad-region-food-companies-to-supply-products-to-uae-1091108559.html

Leningrad Region Food Companies to Supply Products to UAE

The official said that the business trip was organised by the Export Support Centre of the Leningrad Region. The delegation included representatives of the region's business community headed by Dmitry Yalov, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Investment Activity. During the visit, they presented investment opportunities in the Leningrad Region and held a series of meetings with local business representatives.The Amaro regional trading house presented its protective clothing to the Abu Dhabi petrochemical refineries, while Alliance PRO presented its tanker cleaning technologies.International meetings and business missions for entrepreneurs are carried out under the auspices of the "Systemic Development Measures for International Cooperation and Export" federal project, which is part of the "International Cooperation and Export" national project, approved by Vladimir Putin's "May decrees", the press service added.

