Leningrad Region Food Companies to Supply Products to UAE

The official said that the business trip was organised by the Export Support Centre of the Leningrad Region. The delegation included representatives of the region's business community headed by Dmitry Yalov, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Investment Activity. During the visit, they presented investment opportunities in the Leningrad Region and held a series of meetings with local business representatives.The Amaro regional trading house presented its protective clothing to the Abu Dhabi petrochemical refineries, while Alliance PRO presented its tanker cleaning technologies.International meetings and business missions for entrepreneurs are carried out under the auspices of the "Systemic Development Measures for International Cooperation and Export" federal project, which is part of the "International Cooperation and Export" national project, approved by Vladimir Putin's "May decrees", the press service added.
Food companies in the Leningrad Region have signed contracts to supply products to the UAE during a business mission to the United Arab Emirates, a member of the region's press service said in a conversation with Sputnik.
The official said that the business trip was organised by the Export Support Centre of the Leningrad Region. The delegation included representatives of the region's business community headed by Dmitry Yalov, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development and Investment Activity. During the visit, they presented investment opportunities in the Leningrad Region and held a series of meetings with local business representatives.
"In three days of the business mission, regional companies held several dozen meetings with food distributors and visited petrochemical processing facilities in Abu Dhabi. Major distributors supplying UAE retail chains were interested in frozen berries and finished berry products from Karelia Berries LLC, as well as frozen desserts and LLC Globus Elit's new product, cheese sauce. Following the negotiations, the regional companies are ready to conclude contracts for the supply of berry products and frozen cakes", the press service’s representative said.
The Amaro regional trading house presented its protective clothing to the Abu Dhabi petrochemical refineries, while Alliance PRO presented its tanker cleaning technologies.
“The Leningrad Regional Export Support Centre will hold two more business missions by the end of the year for small and medium-sized enterprises in the region, planning to develop foreign economic activities, one to Belarus and one to Algeria”, the regional administration said.
International meetings and business missions for entrepreneurs are carried out under the auspices of the "Systemic Development Measures for International Cooperation and Export" federal project, which is part of the "International Cooperation and Export" national project, approved by Vladimir Putin's "May decrees", the press service added.