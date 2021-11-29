https://sputniknews.com/20211129/keane--carragher-engage-in-war-of-words-over-cristiano-ronaldos-place-in-man-utds-starting-xi-1091099905.html

Keane & Carragher Engage in War of Words Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Place in Man Utd's Starting XI

29.11.2021

Former footballers Roy Keane and Jamie Carragher engaged in a heated row as the two debated five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo's role in the Manchester United side after the 36-year-old superstar was dropped from the starting XI for their game against Chelsea.While United's decision to bench Ronaldo came as a surprise to Keane, Carragher wasn't that stunned by his omission.But Ronaldo's exclusion from the team's starting eleven had an impact on the Red Devils performance as they only managed to achieve a 1-1 draw against the Blues. Even Ronaldo wasn't happy with him being benched as he came on as a substitute in the 64th minute and looked utterly disappointed and frustrated when he was given a yellow card by the referee before heading back to the tunnel. Keane, however, disagreed with Carragher's assessment, arguing that Ronaldo's presence gives a morale boost to United's other players, especially in matches against top sides like Chelsea. "Not every game Jamie but this is Chelsea, this is a big game for Manchester United. I forgive in Champions League group games when you think you're gonna get through I get that", Keane responded. "But Ronaldo, if you bumped into him in the car park, you see a guy who's won everything in the game, he's come back to lift the club of course he wants to play in these games".From here on, their argument became much more heated as Carragher continued to oppose Keane's views before saying "that's the case for every player".Keane immediately hit back at the former Liverpool star as he claimed that Ronaldo is still a world class player who should feature in the majority of United's games because at the end of the day "he's Ronaldo". Taking a dig at Ronaldo's critics, Keane, who knows a thing or two about United as he played for the iconic English club from 1993 to 2005, insisted that the Portuguese maestro has looked imperious since arriving at Old Trafford in September. But the team hasn't been able to take advantage of his form. Keane also said that Ronaldo alone cannot change the fortunes of United but it wasn't the right idea for interim coach Michael Carrick to bench him. "Ronaldo's not going to fix United's problems but you don't bring Ronaldo back to Man United to sit on the bench. Of course he's not going to start every game but this is Chelsea away where you might get a counter attack where you might get one or two balls into the box", Keane explained.However, Carragher differed with Keane on the matter of Ronaldo's signing as he believes United brought him to Old Trafford to prevent him from joining their rivals Man City. "Why did Man United sign Cristiano Ronaldo? They signed him to stop him going to Man City. There was no plan to sign Cristiano Ronaldo", Carragher added. "He was always going to play, he wasn't coming back to Man United to stop him going to Man City but sit on the bench", Keane shot back at his Sky Sports colleague.At this point Carragher lost his cool and said that Keane had got it all wrong. "I didn't say that. I'm saying is a Manchester United manager not allowed to put him on the bench?", Carragher asked while refuting Keane's charge.Keane, though, was in no mood to listen to Carragher's arguments as he went on to emphasise the number of goals Ronaldo has scored since his Man Utd return. "Of course he is. His stats since he came back to Man United are good. What's the game about? Goals", Keane concluded.

Hess Carragher is an idiot who should be allowed to make any comment because he knows Zilch about Football. He was a loser and remains a loser today. 0

