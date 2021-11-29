https://sputniknews.com/20211129/irans-navy-to-receive-new-domestically-produced-anti-air-missiles-drones-warships-1091110930.html
The Iranian Navy will receive new equipment and upgrades - as well as new warships - in the near future, according to Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Shahram Irani in an interview with the Tasnim News Agency.Specifically, Iranian warships will receive upgraded missiles for on-board air-defence systems which, in turn, will be refurbished so that they are able to engage enemy aircraft and missiles at greater ranges than at present, the admiral said. As well as new missiles, the ships in Iran's Navy will be equipped with extra aerial capabilities - namely drones - Irani revealed.In addition to upgrading its navy, Tehran will expand it by commissioning new vessels, including submarines and supply ships – all of them developed and made by the Iranian defence industry. One of the ships that will soon boost the navy's ranks will be a Mowj-class vessel capable of confronting adversaries at sea, in the air and even underwater, the admiral said.Tehran will also order several heavy destroyers, a training warship "Loqman" and another warship of unspecified class, "Talaeiyeh", Irani revealed.Tehran has been investing heavily in its domestic defence industry, making it a priority after the international community banned it from buying foreign weapons. The ban remained in place until October 2020 during which time Iran managed to achieve independence from foreign defence suppliers in most areas, including drone and fighter jet construction, the development and manufacturing of small arms, warships, missiles and air defences.
iran
Iran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
The Iranian Navy will receive new equipment and upgrades - as well as new warships - in the near future, according to Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Shahram Irani in an interview with the Tasnim News Agency.
Specifically, Iranian warships will receive upgraded missiles for on-board air-defence systems which, in turn, will be refurbished so that they are able to engage enemy aircraft and missiles at greater ranges than at present, the admiral said. As well as new missiles, the ships in Iran's Navy will be equipped with extra aerial capabilities - namely drones - Irani revealed.
"The drones should also be effective in the amphibious operations. We are trying to use sea-based drones with appropriate operational capability to extend our operational range and intelligence dominance."
In addition to upgrading its navy, Tehran will expand it by commissioning new vessels
, including submarines and supply ships – all of them developed and made by the Iranian defence industry. One of the ships that will soon boost the navy's ranks will be a Mowj-class vessel capable of confronting adversaries at sea, in the air and even underwater, the admiral said.
Tehran will also order several heavy destroyers, a training warship "Loqman" and another warship of unspecified class, "Talaeiyeh", Irani revealed.
Tehran has been investing heavily in its domestic defence industry, making it a priority after the international community banned it from buying foreign weapons. The ban remained in place until October 2020 during which time Iran managed to achieve independence from foreign defence suppliers in most areas, including drone and fighter jet construction, the development and manufacturing of small arms, warships, missiles and air defences.