Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Watch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/irans-navy-to-receive-new-domestically-produced-anti-air-missiles-drones-warships-1091110930.html
Iran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
Iran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
Over the past decade, the Islamic Republic systematically developed its domestic defence industry largely because, until October 2020, it was banned by the... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T13:54+0000
2021-11-29T13:54+0000
middle east
asia & pacific
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091112546_0:0:1440:810_1920x0_80_0_0_548a89e1020c56ca618343a78825ee44.jpg
The Iranian Navy will receive new equipment and upgrades - as well as new warships - in the near future, according to Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Shahram Irani in an interview with the Tasnim News Agency.Specifically, Iranian warships will receive upgraded missiles for on-board air-defence systems which, in turn, will be refurbished so that they are able to engage enemy aircraft and missiles at greater ranges than at present, the admiral said. As well as new missiles, the ships in Iran's Navy will be equipped with extra aerial capabilities - namely drones - Irani revealed.In addition to upgrading its navy, Tehran will expand it by commissioning new vessels, including submarines and supply ships – all of them developed and made by the Iranian defence industry. One of the ships that will soon boost the navy's ranks will be a Mowj-class vessel capable of confronting adversaries at sea, in the air and even underwater, the admiral said.Tehran will also order several heavy destroyers, a training warship "Loqman" and another warship of unspecified class, "Talaeiyeh", Irani revealed.Tehran has been investing heavily in its domestic defence industry, making it a priority after the international community banned it from buying foreign weapons. The ban remained in place until October 2020 during which time Iran managed to achieve independence from foreign defence suppliers in most areas, including drone and fighter jet construction, the development and manufacturing of small arms, warships, missiles and air defences.
https://sputniknews.com/20210111/irgc-in-full-control-of-gulf-navy-commander-says-as-iran-us-tensions-on-rise-1081733590.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091112546_180:0:1260:810_1920x0_80_0_0_006f20925a234a8def9c44285d735182.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, asia & pacific, iran

Iran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships

13:54 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Iranian ArmyIn this photo released Thursday, June 10, 2021, by the Iranian army, an Iranian warship moves in the Atlantic Ocean. Iran has dispatched two warships to the Atlantic Ocean, a rare mission to demonstrate the country's maritime power, state TV reported Thursday, without specifying the vessels' final destination. (Iranian Army via AP)
In this photo released Thursday, June 10, 2021, by the Iranian army, an Iranian warship moves in the Atlantic Ocean. Iran has dispatched two warships to the Atlantic Ocean, a rare mission to demonstrate the country's maritime power, state TV reported Thursday, without specifying the vessels' final destination. (Iranian Army via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Iranian Army
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Over the past decade, the Islamic Republic systematically developed its domestic defence industry largely because, until October 2020, it was banned by the international community from buying weapons abroad.
The Iranian Navy will receive new equipment and upgrades - as well as new warships - in the near future, according to Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Shahram Irani in an interview with the Tasnim News Agency.
Specifically, Iranian warships will receive upgraded missiles for on-board air-defence systems which, in turn, will be refurbished so that they are able to engage enemy aircraft and missiles at greater ranges than at present, the admiral said. As well as new missiles, the ships in Iran's Navy will be equipped with extra aerial capabilities - namely drones - Irani revealed.

"The drones should also be effective in the amphibious operations. We are trying to use sea-based drones with appropriate operational capability to extend our operational range and intelligence dominance."

In addition to upgrading its navy, Tehran will expand it by commissioning new vessels, including submarines and supply ships – all of them developed and made by the Iranian defence industry. One of the ships that will soon boost the navy's ranks will be a Mowj-class vessel capable of confronting adversaries at sea, in the air and even underwater, the admiral said.
Tehran will also order several heavy destroyers, a training warship "Loqman" and another warship of unspecified class, "Talaeiyeh", Irani revealed.
In this photo released Tuesday, July 28, 2020, by Sepahnews, a Revolutionary Guard's speed boat fires a missile during a military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2021
IRGC in ‘Full Control’ of Gulf, Navy Commander Says as Iran-US Tensions on Rise
11 January, 16:53 GMT
Tehran has been investing heavily in its domestic defence industry, making it a priority after the international community banned it from buying foreign weapons. The ban remained in place until October 2020 during which time Iran managed to achieve independence from foreign defence suppliers in most areas, including drone and fighter jet construction, the development and manufacturing of small arms, warships, missiles and air defences.
700000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:03 GMTLabour Cabinet Reshuffle Derails Deputy Leader's Tory 'Sleaze Agenda'
13:55 GMTAcademics: There Are Ways to Solve Channel Crisis But France & EU Unwilling to Help Post-Brexit UK
13:54 GMTIran's Navy to Receive New Domestically Produced Anti-Air Missiles, Drones, Warships
13:33 GMTChina Opposes Visit of Baltic Lawmakers to Taiwan
13:33 GMTWatch Live: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial on Sex Trafficking Kicks Off in New York
13:14 GMTHindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
13:04 GMTPoll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
12:55 GMT'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
12:52 GMTRussia Could Ink $2Bln in Military Deals With India Amid Modi-Putin Talks, Media Claims
12:51 GMT6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
12:46 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell to Go on Trial in New York City
12:25 GMTTwo Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul - Photos, Videos
12:24 GMTWSJ: Taliban Had Sleeper Agents in Every Major City, Who Aided Swift Downfall of US-Backed Gov't
12:10 GMTFrance Sets 10 December Deadline for End of Fishing License Talks With UK
12:09 GMTNissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030
11:59 GMTPrince Charles to Reaffirm UK-Barbados' 'Trusted Partnership' as Nation Set to Cut Ties With Crown
11:52 GMTBill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion
11:46 GMTLeningrad Region Food Companies to Supply Products to UAE
11:38 GMTGermany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
11:33 GMTJailed UK Climate Activist on Hunger Strike Is Moved to Prison's Hospital