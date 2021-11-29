https://sputniknews.com/20211129/gop-lawmaker-says-bidens-social-spending-plan-would-allow-irs-to-spy-on-americans-1091097884.html

GOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans

GOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans

GOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans

2021-11-29T03:39+0000

2021-11-29T03:39+0000

2021-11-29T04:10+0000

us

tax evasion

us internal revenue system (irs)

social spending

build back better

taxes

deep state

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101615/96/1016159623_0:331:4450:2834_1920x0_80_0_0_3b616aa2d6856bc46198fd32682160e5.jpg

Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace said that the allocation of $80 million to employ around 89,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents would enable the government to “spy” on American citizens, something that “has been tried in socialist countries elsewhere.”According to Mace, the Build Back Better plan would only raise inflation, deepen supply chain disruptions, and incentivize people not to work. These results may help Republicans to gain an additional 10 seats in Congress, but they would still have to undo the Build Back Better Act’s damage in case it gets passed by Senate leadership this week.According to Mace, the spending bill is "a global effort" that would provide "social safety nets and paying people."US President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan includes $80 billion in spending for the IRS to enhance its enforcement of high earners while carrying out overall modernization by “hiring new specialized enforcement staff, [and] modernizing antiquated information technology.”The plan includes a recruitment of 89,000 IRS agents, which would result in 1.2 million additional audits each year. Nearly half of the audits would cover families with income less than $75,000 a year, and one-quarter of them would affect families earning $25,000 or more.According to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, the “actual tax gap could approach and possibly exceed $1 trillion per year” in the US, and the difference between taxes owed to the government and those actually paid constitutes nearly 80 percent.The Treasury prognosis said that the program would help the government bring in an additional $700 billion over the next ten years.

https://sputniknews.com/20211007/missouri-becomes-latest-us-state-to-defy-bidens-plan-to-monitor-transactions-of-over-600-1089725418.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

us, tax evasion, us internal revenue system (irs), social spending, build back better, taxes, deep state