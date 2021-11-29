Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/gop-lawmaker-says-bidens-social-spending-plan-would-allow-irs-to-spy-on-americans-1091097884.html
GOP Lawmaker Says Biden's Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans
GOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans
GOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans
2021-11-29T03:39+0000
2021-11-29T04:10+0000
us
tax evasion
us internal revenue system (irs)
social spending
build back better
taxes
deep state
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101615/96/1016159623_0:331:4450:2834_1920x0_80_0_0_3b616aa2d6856bc46198fd32682160e5.jpg
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace said that the allocation of $80 million to employ around 89,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents would enable the government to “spy” on American citizens, something that “has been tried in socialist countries elsewhere.”According to Mace, the Build Back Better plan would only raise inflation, deepen supply chain disruptions, and incentivize people not to work. These results may help Republicans to gain an additional 10 seats in Congress, but they would still have to undo the Build Back Better Act’s damage in case it gets passed by Senate leadership this week.According to Mace, the spending bill is "a global effort" that would provide "social safety nets and paying people."US President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan includes $80 billion in spending for the IRS to enhance its enforcement of high earners while carrying out overall modernization by “hiring new specialized enforcement staff, [and] modernizing antiquated information technology.”The plan includes a recruitment of 89,000 IRS agents, which would result in 1.2 million additional audits each year. Nearly half of the audits would cover families with income less than $75,000 a year, and one-quarter of them would affect families earning $25,000 or more.According to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, the “actual tax gap could approach and possibly exceed $1 trillion per year” in the US, and the difference between taxes owed to the government and those actually paid constitutes nearly 80 percent.The Treasury prognosis said that the program would help the government bring in an additional $700 billion over the next ten years.
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/missouri-becomes-latest-us-state-to-defy-bidens-plan-to-monitor-transactions-of-over-600-1089725418.html
GOP Lawmaker Says Biden’s Social Spending Plan Would Allow IRS to 'Spy' on Americans

03:39 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 04:10 GMT 29.11.2021)
Alexandra Kashirina
Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill is said to be financed not only by raising taxes on the rich, but also with measures aimed to reduce the budget's tax gap. The latter stems from tax evasion schemes which amounted to $584bn in owed taxes left uncollected in 2019. The initiative includes $80m in spending for hiring additional IRS agents.
Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace said that the allocation of $80 million to employ around 89,000 Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents would enable the government to “spy” on American citizens, something that “has been tried in socialist countries elsewhere.”

“It does not work. And the fact that we’re going to continue to do this rather than reform our tax policy to make it more friendly and easier to use – either a flat tax or a consumption tax – we’re going to hire all these agents to spy on our bank accounts. It’s un-American," she said, speaking to Fox News on Sunday.

According to Mace, the Build Back Better plan would only raise inflation, deepen supply chain disruptions, and incentivize people not to work. These results may help Republicans to gain an additional 10 seats in Congress, but they would still have to undo the Build Back Better Act’s damage in case it gets passed by Senate leadership this week.
According to Mace, the spending bill is "a global effort" that would provide "social safety nets and paying people."
"One of the reasons why inflation is going to get significantly worse is because of the greater spending we have through ‘Build Back Better,’ through other COVID-19 relief programs. Spending we’ve done in the past. Taxes are going to go up. That will also affect inflation, I believe, until Republicans are in the majority in 2022," she said.
US President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan includes $80 billion in spending for the IRS to enhance its enforcement of high earners while carrying out overall modernization by “hiring new specialized enforcement staff, [and] modernizing antiquated information technology.”
ATM - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
Missouri Becomes Latest US State to Defy Biden's Plan to Monitor Transactions of Over $600
7 October, 02:00 GMT
The plan includes a recruitment of 89,000 IRS agents, which would result in 1.2 million additional audits each year. Nearly half of the audits would cover families with income less than $75,000 a year, and one-quarter of them would affect families earning $25,000 or more.
According to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, the “actual tax gap could approach and possibly exceed $1 trillion per year” in the US, and the difference between taxes owed to the government and those actually paid constitutes nearly 80 percent.
The Treasury prognosis said that the program would help the government bring in an additional $700 billion over the next ten years.
