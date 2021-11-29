Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/germany-rejects-sanctions-policy-on-nord-stream-2-amid-tensions-with-us-1091108070.html
Germany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
Germany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
The newly completed Nord Stream 2 is awaiting clearance from a German regulator before Russia can start exporting gas through it. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
germany
nord stream 2
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The German Foreign Ministry has stressed that a rejection of sanctions remains Berlin's position on Nord Stream 2.The ministry added that Germany has a "regular and constructive" dialogue with the US on the implementation of an agreement on the pipeline.The statement comes as the Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin believes it is very important that the US refrain from pressuring anyone during the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project."It is very important, of course, that the United States of America does not put pressure on anyone in connection with the ongoing certification of this project", Peskov told reporters on Monday.
germany, nord stream 2

Germany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US

11:38 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 29.11.2021)
The newly completed Nord Stream 2 is awaiting clearance from a German regulator before Russia can start exporting gas through it.
The German Foreign Ministry has stressed that a rejection of sanctions remains Berlin's position on Nord Stream 2.
The ministry added that Germany has a "regular and constructive" dialogue with the US on the implementation of an agreement on the pipeline.
The statement comes as the Russian president's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said the Kremlin believes it is very important that the US refrain from pressuring anyone during the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project.
"It is very important, of course, that the United States of America does not put pressure on anyone in connection with the ongoing certification of this project", Peskov told reporters on Monday.
