https://sputniknews.com/20211129/german-inflation-rate-soars-to-29-year-high-of-52--statistics-1091115411.html

German Inflation Rate Soars to 29-Year High of 5.2% – Statistics

German Inflation Rate Soars to 29-Year High of 5.2% – Statistics

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany's inflation rate is projected to rise to 5.2% year-on-year in November, its highest level in 29 years, according to figures... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T16:49+0000

2021-11-29T16:49+0000

2021-11-29T16:49+0000

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106529/60/1065296033_0:183:4575:2756_1920x0_80_0_0_106f7dd68de3db805c0882483cffcf1e.jpg

Preliminary estimates show that consumer prices passed the 5% mark for the first time since June 1992, when a post-reunification economic boom drove inflation up 5.8%.Inflation was at 4.5% year-on-year in October.The energy crunch was the most significant factor behind the rise in the cost of living in Germany. Destatis estimated that energy prices were up more than 22% in November, compared to the same month last year.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany