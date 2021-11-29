https://sputniknews.com/20211129/georgian-police-use-pepper-spray-against-saakashvili-supporters-near-court-1091104367.html

Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court

TBILISI (Sputnik) - Police in Georgia have used pepper spray to disperse supporters of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili who gathered in front of... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

The protesters threw bottles at law enforcement officers in response.The police officers also detained former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava for disobeying their orders, according to the correspondent.Saakashvili, who was Georgian president from 2004-2013, fled the country after his second term, because he was charged with abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.On 1 October, he returned to the country ahead of municipal polls, and urged his supporters to march on the capital Tbilisi. He was arrested and after a hunger strike moved to a military hospital.

