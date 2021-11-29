Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/georgian-police-use-pepper-spray-against-saakashvili-supporters-near-court-1091104367.html
Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court
Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Police in Georgia have used pepper spray to disperse supporters of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili who gathered in front of... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T08:47+0000
2021-11-29T08:54+0000
georgia
mikheil saakashvili
mikhail saakashvili
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107599/92/1075999288_0:253:2740:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_e1140e3013d1530fed75cef2f4135169.jpg
The protesters threw bottles at law enforcement officers in response.The police officers also detained former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava for disobeying their orders, according to the correspondent.Saakashvili, who was Georgian president from 2004-2013, fled the country after his second term, because he was charged with abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.On 1 October, he returned to the country ahead of municipal polls, and urged his supporters to march on the capital Tbilisi. He was arrested and after a hunger strike moved to a military hospital.
Just pepper spray? Douse them with brilliant green, also. :-D
0
1
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107599/92/1075999288_6:0:2735:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a9f14b10112f0edacd55719b447319bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, mikheil saakashvili, mikhail saakashvili, police

Georgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court

08:47 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 08:54 GMT 29.11.2021)
© Sputnik / Go to the photo bankProtests in Georgia
Protests in Georgia - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© Sputnik
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
TBILISI (Sputnik) - Police in Georgia have used pepper spray to disperse supporters of imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili who gathered in front of the Tbilisi City Court on Monday ahead of a trial, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
The protesters threw bottles at law enforcement officers in response.
The police officers also detained former Tbilisi Mayor Gigi Ugulava for disobeying their orders, according to the correspondent.
Saakashvili, who was Georgian president from 2004-2013, fled the country after his second term, because he was charged with abuse of power, stealing public money, and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally.
On 1 October, he returned to the country ahead of municipal polls, and urged his supporters to march on the capital Tbilisi. He was arrested and after a hunger strike moved to a military hospital.
001000
Discuss
Popular comments
Just pepper spray? Douse them with brilliant green, also. :-D
vtvot tak
29 November, 12:12 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:02 GMT'Chinese Babydoll Army': Indian Netizens Mock Clip of PLA Troops Dancing in Snowy Mountains
08:47 GMTGeorgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court
08:36 GMTPrince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone
08:18 GMTAs Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Will Israel Ever Exercise Military Option?
08:04 GMTOmicron Variant: Panic Grips Indian Officials as Passenger From South Africa Tests COVID-Positive
08:01 GMT'Omnibus of Omnishambles': Boris Johnson Facing SNP Motion of Censure in Parliament
07:41 GMTKeane & Carragher Engage in War of Words Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Place in Man Utd's Starting XI
07:40 GMTNetizens Split as Indian Comedian Munawar Faruqui Hints at Quitting Stand-up
07:13 GMTFiji Dispatches Troops to Honiara as Solomon Islands Announces State of Public Emergency Until March
07:04 GMTRosneft CEO: Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potential for Payments in Yuan and Rubles
06:52 GMTTrump Wanted to Keep Bagram Base Under US Control After Afghan Withdrawal 'Because of China'
06:51 GMTSocialist Xiomara Castro Leads in Honduran Presidential Race
06:36 GMTThird of Swedish Police in Blighted Areas Have Mental Issues – Survey
06:27 GMTFormer US Defence Chief Mark Esper Sues Pentagon for 'Blocking' Parts of His Memoir
06:09 GMTPriti Patel to Hold Talks on Migration Crisis With European Ministers Despite French Snub
06:00 GMTKnow-How: Who Actually Made Scythian 'Gold'
05:59 GMTDenmark Bans Influencers From Advertising Cosmetic Surgery, Sugar Dating to Minors
05:51 GMTUK Convenes Urgent G7 Ministerial Meeting Over COVID Variant Omicron as WHO Urges Not to Panic
05:07 GMTMass Killer Breivik Sending Letters to Survivors With Excerpts From His Manifesto
04:47 GMTCOVID Live Updates: WHO Says Omicron Variant is Likely to Further Spread at Global Level