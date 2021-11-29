https://sputniknews.com/20211129/craig-murray-haiti-this-weeks-news-headlines-1091106139.html

Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines

Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Palestinian territories, Craig Murray's release from prison, the formation

Palestine; Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Palestine, Craig Murray's release from prison, the formation of Haiti’s government, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.

This week we talk to an academic and trade unionist Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver about Craig Murray's upcoming release from prison. Arab Barghouti - Marwan Barghouti's son delves into what's been going on in the Palestinian territorries. Kim Ives - journalist and filmmaker discusses the formation of Haiti’s government. Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

