Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines
Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Palestinian territories, Craig Murray's release from prison, the formation... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T10:10+0000
2021-11-29T10:10+0000
haiti
craig murray
radio
us
palestine
uk
the mother of all talk shows
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1d/1091106034_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_8a92296e341b05858e9ac545e544d9d8.png
Palestine; Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Palestine, Craig Murray's release from prison, the formation of Haiti’s government, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to an academic and trade unionist Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver about Craig Murray's upcoming release from prison. Arab Barghouti - Marwan Barghouti's son delves into what's been going on in the Palestinian territorries. Kim Ives - journalist and filmmaker discusses the formation of Haiti’s government. Chris Hedges - journalist, writer &amp; activist updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET. You can also tweet George @GeorgeGallowayWe'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
2021
George Galloway
George Galloway
haiti, craig murray, radio, us, palestine, uk, the mother of all talk shows

Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines

10:10 GMT 29.11.2021
Palestine; Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines
George Galloway
George Galloway
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about the Palestinian territories, Craig Murray's release from prison, the formation of Haiti's government, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to an academic and trade unionist Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver about Craig Murray's upcoming release from prison. Arab Barghouti - Marwan Barghouti's son delves into what's been going on in the Palestinian territorries. Kim Ives - journalist and filmmaker discusses the formation of Haiti's government. Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.
Tune in every Sunday at 2 pm EST| 7 pm CET.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
