Palestine; Craig Murray; Haiti; This Week's News Headlines
Join George Galloway for the Mother of All Talk Shows - this week we talk about Palestine, Craig Murray's release from prison, the formation of Haiti’s government, and the latest headlines from the US & UK.
This week we talk to an academic and trade unionist Dr. Deepa Govindarajan Driver about Craig Murray's upcoming release from prison. Arab Barghouti - Marwan Barghouti's son delves into what's been going on in the Palestinian territorries. Kim Ives - journalist and filmmaker discusses the formation of Haiti's government. Chris Hedges - journalist, writer & activist updates us with the headlines of the week from the US. RT correspondent Shadia Edwards-Dashti brings us the latest UK news.
