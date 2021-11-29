'Chinese Babydoll Army': Indian Netizens Mock Clip of PLA Troops Dancing in Snowy Mountains
© Photo : Hua Chunying/twitterChinese soldiers dancing at 5,200 meters in altitude during break time
After thirteen rounds of military commander-level talks since June 2020, India and China have not yet found a solution to solve the border row in the Ladakh region. Tensions escalated in April 2020, when the two countries accused each other of violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Hu Chunying, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, shared a 16-second video on Twitter on Sunday showing Chinese soldiers dancing at an altitude of 5,200 metres, captioning the clip, "Cool & cute!"
The video was shared amid claims that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is struggling with altitude sickness in the Himalayas, and reports that the PLA has replaced almost all of the soldiers at forward posts along the loosely demarcated Line of Actual Control (LAC) with troops in their early 20s.
Chinese soldiers dancing at 5,200 meters in altitude during break time. Cool & cute! pic.twitter.com/4AWldKPFyP— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) November 28, 2021
The Logistic Support Department of China's Central Military Commission said in the first week of November that it had supplied a range of portable equipment to troops stationed in areas 3,000 metres above sea level to improve "their fighting abilities in the hostile environment" of the Himalayas.
Several media outlets in India suggested that Chinese soldiers need more than 10 days to adapt to a harsh atmosphere where oxygen levels are only 60 percent of that available in the plains. Temperatures in the forward areas also drop to 30 below zero (Celsius) around January.
The video, it seems, has not gone down well with Indians, who described the Chinese troops as a "babydoll army", and claimed that the video was part of a propaganda campaign to show off their war preparedness at high altitudes.
While other armies do practice weapon firing, training etc in high altitude, Chinese Babydoll Army does dancing in high altitude areas. https://t.co/jdLvuL6w1c— Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) November 29, 2021
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— अमित सिंह (Amit Singh)🇮🇳™ (@TweetAmitKSingh) November 29, 2021
Check out the shadows...
They got 4 SUN at 5200 mtr...
😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜 https://t.co/Th7QImizb0 pic.twitter.com/953ZZaAhVt
Xi: Create a lovable image of China.— Sreemoy Talukdar (@sreemoytalukdar) November 28, 2021
PLA: 👇 https://t.co/WJnwYTsyVM
India and China have deployed over 50,000 troops in the western sector of the Line of Actual Control, where a violent faceoff erupted in June 2020 over construction works in forward areas, killing 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA troops.
Ah, but can they sing Jingle Bells at even higher altitude and higher temperatures?pic.twitter.com/MABHRdZldm https://t.co/okTSEEBd6c— Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) November 28, 2021
One Twitter user reacted to the video with the suggestion: "Alternative careers in the hotspots of Wan Chai".
Alt careers in the hotspots of Wan Chai, HK... https://t.co/joIM8ppSvr— Somnath Mukherjee (@somnath1978) November 28, 2021
The 23rd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on 18 November. The two sides agreed that in the interim they should "continue to ensure a stable ground situation and avoid any untoward incident".