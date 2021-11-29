Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/bill-to-repeal-controversial-farm-laws-passed-in-indian-parliament-opposition-demands-discussion-1091104860.html
Bill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion
Bill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion
Mass protests have been taking place across India since November last year against three controversial farm laws which were passed in September 2020. The... 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T11:52+0000
2021-11-29T11:52+0000
narendra modi
parliament
farmers
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
congress
india
parliament
parliament
parliament
farmers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090847360_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f6db017d77ca3c4547ca292b168c8b18.jpg
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three controversial farm laws passed in September 2020 would be revoked, both houses of the Indian Parliament on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion. The Bill, introduced by the Federal Minister of Agriculture &amp; Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, was passed without any debate on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session. Opposition politicians, including members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC party), lodged a protest against the Bill being nodded through.Om Birla, speaker of the Indian Parliament's Lok Sabha, or lower house, said that unless the House is in order he will not allow a discussion.Reacting sharply to how the Bill was passed without discussion, Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - said that in the past, six acts have been repealed since 2014 where discussion had been allowed and the same courtesy ought to be extended for these three Bills.General-secretary of Congress, Randeep Surjewala, took to Twitter to rebuke the government for repealing the farm laws without any discussion. He said that a debate on the farm laws would have forced the government to explain its motives behind the new laws - whether they were a conspiracy to award cronies with control of the farming sector - as well as holding it to account for the death of 700 farmers and phasing out the MSP (minimum support price).Farmers ProtestsMeanwhile, farmers’ leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait said that the protest will not be over until the government brings in a law on MSP.Tikait even warned that if the government doesn’t meet the demands of the farmers, their protests will resume on 26 January 2022.Thousands of farmers in India have been protesting since November of last year against the farm laws enacted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government on 17 September 2020.They feared these laws would end the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.The three farm laws were known as the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.In the past year, 11 rounds of talks have been held between protesting farmers and the government. But none of them reached any decisive result. Prime Minister Modi announced on 19 November that the three laws would be repealed during the Winter session of the Parliament which started today. He also urged farmers protesting in different parts of the country, to end their demonstrations which have lasted nearly a year.The announcement came just days ahead of the first anniversary of the farmers’ protest which has been taking place at Delhi's three border points -- Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur - since 26 November 2020.India is set to witness state legislative polls in five states in a few months.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
Rahul Trivedi
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/13/1090847360_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_31c15508a14da7048e9952edf0011a1e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
narendra modi, parliament, farmers, bharatiya janata party (bjp), congress, india, parliament, parliament, parliament, farmers, congress, farmers, indian national congress, congress, narendra modi, parliament, india

Bill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion

11:52 GMT 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf QadriIndian farmers participate in a protest while blocking a major highway to mark 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against new farm laws along the Delhi-Haryana border near New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Thousands of farmers have hunkered down outside New Delhi’s borders since late November to voice their anger against three laws passed by Parliament last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the laws are necessary to modernize agriculture but farmers say they will leave them poorer and at the mercy of big corporations.
Indian farmers participate in a protest while blocking a major highway to mark 100 days of the ongoing farmer protests against new farm laws along the Delhi-Haryana border near New Delhi, India, Saturday, March 6, 2021. Thousands of farmers have hunkered down outside New Delhi’s borders since late November to voice their anger against three laws passed by Parliament last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says the laws are necessary to modernize agriculture but farmers say they will leave them poorer and at the mercy of big corporations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
Subscribe
Rahul Trivedi - Sputnik International
Rahul Trivedi
All materials
Mass protests have been taking place across India since November last year against three controversial farm laws which were passed in September 2020. The farmers wanted these laws repealed as they feared they would herald the end of the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.
Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three controversial farm laws passed in September 2020 would be revoked, both houses of the Indian Parliament on Monday passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill without any discussion.
The Bill, introduced by the Federal Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar, was passed without any debate on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session.
Opposition politicians, including members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC party), lodged a protest against the Bill being nodded through.
Om Birla, speaker of the Indian Parliament's Lok Sabha, or lower house, said that unless the House is in order he will not allow a discussion.
Reacting sharply to how the Bill was passed without discussion, Leader of the Congress Party in Lok Sabha - Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury - said that in the past, six acts have been repealed since 2014 where discussion had been allowed and the same courtesy ought to be extended for these three Bills.
General-secretary of Congress, Randeep Surjewala, took to Twitter to rebuke the government for repealing the farm laws without any discussion.
He said that a debate on the farm laws would have forced the government to explain its motives behind the new laws - whether they were a conspiracy to award cronies with control of the farming sector - as well as holding it to account for the death of 700 farmers and phasing out the MSP (minimum support price).

Farmers Protests

Meanwhile, farmers’ leader and Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesman Rakesh Tikait said that the protest will not be over until the government brings in a law on MSP.
Tikait even warned that if the government doesn’t meet the demands of the farmers, their protests will resume on 26 January 2022.
Thousands of farmers in India have been protesting since November of last year against the farm laws enacted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government on 17 September 2020.
They feared these laws would end the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.
The three farm laws were known as the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.
In the past year, 11 rounds of talks have been held between protesting farmers and the government. But none of them reached any decisive result.
Prime Minister Modi announced on 19 November that the three laws would be repealed during the Winter session of the Parliament which started today. He also urged farmers protesting in different parts of the country, to end their demonstrations which have lasted nearly a year.
The announcement came just days ahead of the first anniversary of the farmers’ protest which has been taking place at Delhi's three border points -- Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur - since 26 November 2020.
India is set to witness state legislative polls in five states in a few months.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:25 GMTTwo Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul
12:24 GMTWSJ: Taliban Had Sleeper Agents in Every Major City, Who Aided Swift Downfall of US-Backed Gov't
12:10 GMTFrance Sets 10 December Deadline for End of Fishing License Talks With UK
12:09 GMTNissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030
11:59 GMTPrince Charles to Reaffirm UK-Barbados' 'Trusted Partnership' as Nation Set to Cut Ties With Crown
11:52 GMTBill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion
11:46 GMTLeningrad Region Food Companies to Supply Products to UAE
11:38 GMTGermany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
11:33 GMTJailed UK Climate Activist on Hunger Strike Is Moved to Prison's Hospital
11:22 GMTKremlin: No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting on 2 December
11:13 GMTMerriam-Webster Declares 'Vaccine' Word of Year 2021
10:03 GMTPakistan Rejects New Delhi's Offer of Using Indian Trucks to Send Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
09:57 GMT'A Ratings Bonanza': Trump Challenges Media, Politicians to Public Debate Over '2020 Election Fraud'
09:25 GMT'He Probably Won't Play': Djokovic's Dad Accuses Australian Open of 'Blackmail' Over Vaccine Mandate
09:02 GMT'Chinese Babydoll Army': Indian Netizens Mock Clip of PLA Troops Dancing in Snowy Mountains
08:47 GMTGeorgian Police Use Pepper Spray Against Saakashvili Supporters Near Court
08:36 GMTPrince Charles Lawyers Up Over Speculation He Was 'Racist' Royal Who Asked About Archie's Skin Tone
08:18 GMTAs Iran Nuclear Talks Resume, Will Israel Ever Exercise Military Option?
08:04 GMTOmicron Variant: Panic Grips Indian Officials as Passenger From South Africa Tests COVID-Positive
08:01 GMT'Omnibus of Omnishambles': Boris Johnson Facing SNP Motion of Censure in Parliament