https://sputniknews.com/20211129/beijing-has-no-plans-to-invite-to-olympics-us-politicians-calling-for-boycott-report-says-1091118586.html
Beijing Has No Plans to Invite to Olympics US Politicians Calling for Boycott, Report Says
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0f/1083393574_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1719897c73c44eb8a27b5853e4db7b6f.jpg
18:50 GMT 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tingshu WangA man walks past a board with a sign of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at an exhibition hall during an organised media tour to venues of the Games in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China July 14, 2021
A man walks past a board with a sign of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at an exhibition hall during an organised media tour to venues of the Games in Zhangjiakou, Hebei province, China July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
© REUTERS / Tingshu Wang
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing does not intend to invite to the 2022 Olympics Western politicians that call for a diplomatic boycott of the Games, China's Global Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced in mid-November that he was pondering boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics over the alleged human rights violations in China, according to the Times. US President Joe Biden also said he could not rule out the possibility of a diplomatic boycott of the Games.
The Global Times noted that it learned that Beijing had never planned to invite "US and Western politicians who hype the boycott topic" to attend the Olympics.
During a Monday briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin criticized the politicization of sports and stressed that it was an event for athletes, not politicians. Wang further condemned Washington's rhetoric as going against the spirit of the Olympic Charter and affirmed Beijing's commitment to holding safe and great Games.
Moreover, under the Olympic rules, government officials should be invited first by their countries' Olympic committees, and the invitation should then be approved by the International Olympic Committee, the spokesperson added.
The Winter Olympics in Beijing are scheduled from February 4-20, 2022.
