Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211129/65-magnitude-earthquake-hits-japan-1091110415.html
6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
There's no word of possible damage to the infrastructure or casualties in the aftermath of the quake in the Japanese island of Honshu. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-29T12:51+0000
2021-11-29T13:04+0000
asia & pacific
japan
earthquake
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/96/1075469609_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_d618e0d7f1e53367d9d07c11ab8420fe.jpg
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit outheast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No tsunami warning has been issued so far, and there have been no reports of any damage caused by the quake.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/96/1075469609_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_1dcffc82c4b34d6113ae8823bf01c1ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, japan, earthquake

6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan

12:51 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 29.11.2021)
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston ObservatorySeismogram at Weston Observatory
Seismogram at Weston Observatory - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Z22 / Seismogram at Weston Observatory
Subscribe
There's no word of possible damage to the infrastructure or casualties in the aftermath of the quake in the Japanese island of Honshu.
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit outheast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No tsunami warning has been issued so far, and there have been no reports of any damage caused by the quake.
300010
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:14 GMTHindu Group Members Barge Into Christian Prayer Hall Alleging Religious 'Conversion' - Video
13:04 GMTPoll: Majority of Scottish People Back Doubling Anti-Poverty Payment in December's Budget
12:55 GMT'Washington Must Stop': Moscow Vows to Respond to Upcoming Expulsion of Russian Diplomats From US
12:52 GMTRussia Could Ink $2Bln in Military Deals With India Amid Modi-Putin Talks, Media Claims
12:51 GMT6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
12:46 GMTJeffrey Epstein's 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell to Go on Trial in New York City
12:25 GMTTwo Reported Dead After Roof Collapses Due to Hurricane in Istanbul - Photos, Videos
12:24 GMTWSJ: Taliban Had Sleeper Agents in Every Major City, Who Aided Swift Downfall of US-Backed Gov't
12:10 GMTFrance Sets 10 December Deadline for End of Fishing License Talks With UK
12:09 GMTNissan Wants Electrified Vehicles to Account for 50% of Global Model Range by 2030
11:59 GMTPrince Charles to Reaffirm UK-Barbados' 'Trusted Partnership' as Nation Set to Cut Ties With Crown
11:52 GMTBill to Repeal Controversial Farm Laws Passed in Indian Parliament, Opposition Demands Discussion
11:46 GMTLeningrad Region Food Companies to Supply Products to UAE
11:38 GMTGermany Rejects Sanctions Policy on Nord Stream 2 Amid Tensions With US
11:33 GMTJailed UK Climate Activist on Hunger Strike Is Moved to Prison's Hospital
11:22 GMTKremlin: No Putin-Biden Talks Planned Before OPEC+ Meeting on 2 December
11:13 GMTMerriam-Webster Declares 'Vaccine' Word of Year 2021
10:03 GMTPakistan Rejects New Delhi's Offer of Using Indian Trucks to Send Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
09:57 GMT'A Ratings Bonanza': Trump Challenges Media, Politicians to Public Debate Over '2020 Election Fraud'
09:25 GMT'He Probably Won't Play': Djokovic's Dad Accuses Australian Open of 'Blackmail' Over Vaccine Mandate