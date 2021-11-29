https://sputniknews.com/20211129/65-magnitude-earthquake-hits-japan-1091110415.html

6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan

6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan

There's no word of possible damage to the infrastructure or casualties in the aftermath of the quake in the Japanese island of Honshu. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-29T12:51+0000

2021-11-29T12:51+0000

2021-11-29T13:04+0000

asia & pacific

japan

earthquake

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/96/1075469609_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_d618e0d7f1e53367d9d07c11ab8420fe.jpg

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit outheast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No tsunami warning has been issued so far, and there have been no reports of any damage caused by the quake.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, japan, earthquake