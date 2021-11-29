Registration was successful!
6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
6.5-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan
There's no word of possible damage to the infrastructure or casualties in the aftermath of the quake in the Japanese island of Honshu. 29.11.2021, Sputnik International
earthquake
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit outheast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No tsunami warning has been issued so far, and there have been no reports of any damage caused by the quake.
asia & pacific, japan, earthquake
12:51 GMT 29.11.2021 (Updated: 13:04 GMT 29.11.2021)
There's no word of possible damage to the infrastructure or casualties in the aftermath of the quake in the Japanese island of Honshu.
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit outheast of Honshu in Japan on Monday, according to the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers. No tsunami warning has been issued so far, and there have been no reports of any damage caused by the quake.